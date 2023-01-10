Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
No. 3 Ohio State women stay perfect, beat Nebraska 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday. Mikulasikova scored from inside and outside while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts. “I feel like it was missing...
WSYX ABC6
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
WSYX ABC6
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
WSYX ABC6
Craig Moore named head football coach at Hocking College
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking College announced Friday that Craig Moore has been selected as the Hawks' new head football coach. Moore has served in various capacities since 2015 when he began volunteering with the college. In 2016, he began his career at the college serving as assistant athletic director, director of compliance, and assistant Head Football Coach. He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach during the Hawks' inaugural season.
WSYX ABC6
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
WSYX ABC6
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
WSYX ABC6
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
WSYX ABC6
John J. Warner named CEO of Wexner Medical Center, executive vice president of OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University announced on Friday that Dr. John J. Warner is set to serve as the CEO of the Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at the university. "This is an exciting time to be joining such an esteemed and respected academic...
WSYX ABC6
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy surrenders, after nearly 48 hours on the run.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The couple wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son is now in custody. Columbus police confirmed Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves Friday morning in Perry County. They are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed while searching for his stolen car in south Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 43-year-old man died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. Police said initial reporting indicated that the victim, Christopher Mateen, was searching for his stolen car when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's...
WSYX ABC6
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
WSYX ABC6
Woman found dead in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
WSYX ABC6
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
WSYX ABC6
Court documents: Inmate escaped mental facility by prying at window and breaking glass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who escaped from a West Columbus facility in December remains in custody in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they check in daily and are still waiting for Jacob Davidson's extradition hearing there, which one West Virginia court official says is scheduled for next week.
WSYX ABC6
Displaced Latitude Five25 residents wait for answers about their future living situations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Roughly three weeks after being forced to evacuate from their apartments at Latitude Five25 on Christmas Day, families are without a place to call home. Right now, they're in temporary housing funded by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. For some families, that's the Red...
Comments / 0