Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
The Jordan Two Trey Adds A Hint Of Royal To This “Concord” Reminiscent Colorway
Much like the design of the shoe itself, the Jordan Two Trey‘s various colorways often reference past releases. This is equally true of this newly-revealed pair, as it imagines what the iconic “Concord” would look like with a touch of “Royal.”. Above its sole unit, this...
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
The Air Jordan 37 Takes On Classic “Cardinal” Accents
The Air Jordan 37 has had a relatively slow release cycle, despite being endorsed by some of the more exciting NBA players. Ahead of the new year, the performance-basketball silhouette has emerged with “Cardinal” accents surely borrowed from the Air Jordan 7. See-through woven panels across the upper...
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch
Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is enjoying some special time with her little boy. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared new photos on Instagram Tuesday of her snuggling with her 7-year-old son Saint as they both wear matching red and white Christmas pajamas. In the first shot, Kardashian embraces her son, who took off the long sleeve shirt for the picture, as he flashes a big smile for the...
The Air Jordan 37 Low Surfaces In Black And Red
The Jumpman was quick to reveal the Air Jordan 37 Low, with official images of the model’s “Siren Red” colorway having surfaced earlier this month. And thanks to reputable leakers, we’re catching an early glimpse at other pairs from the sneaker’s 2023 catalog. Here, the...
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
French Montana Clowns Fabolous’ Vacation Outfit: ‘Fab Dressed Like He In Brooklyn’
French Montana and Fabolous rang in the New Year together overseas and they brought their harsh sense of NYC humor with them on the trip. The pair of Big Apple-bred rappers vacationed in St. Barts for a star-studded voyage to the tropical island to celebrate the New Year’s Eve holiday.
Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Is Back In “Royal Blue”
A blast from the past has returned. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some unique shoes, such as the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low. These silhouettes came out during a time when Jumpman was leaving its iconic models behind. Instead, they wanted to focus on moving the brand forward. However,...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
