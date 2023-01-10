Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

