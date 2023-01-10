Read full article on original website
How to Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023
The lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 has been unveiled, and its bound to be one of the festival circuit’s top tickets this year with its far-reaching roster of generational and genre-leading talent. Read our reaction here, and grab Bonnaroo tickets via the festival’s website. What Is Bonnaroo? — The...
Bonnaroo 2023’s Lineup Is the Culmination of All Bonnaroos Past
Putting together a great music festival lineup in 2023 is a much different proposition than it was in the past. Years of market saturation — even with an epidemiological fallow year — have led to homogenous lineups and events competing to remain distinct in order to attract the ever-dwindling consumer dollar. Epitomizing this struggle has been one of the largest, most beloved music festivals in the US: Bonnaroo.
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023: Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo Lead Lineup
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has revealed its expansive 2023 lineup, led by Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana, and The Lumineers. Jazzfest returns April 28th – May 7th, featuring 5,000 musicians spread across 14 different stages at the...
How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour
Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Madison Cunningham on New Album Revealer, Being Mistaken for a Waiter at the Grammys
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Madison Cunningham catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Revealer, her Grammy nominated sophomore LP. The singer-songwriter talks about being mistaken as wait staff during her last...
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, and More
A tribute show to the late Leslie Jordan has been announced for February 19th at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, and Billy Strings will be among the performers at the event, called Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan. Other featured performers include...
The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens
The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Miley Cyrus Launches a Fresh Era with New Song “Flowers”: Stream
Miley Cyrus is back but the mullet is not as she enters a new era with her latest single, “Flowers.” It’s the first preview of her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is due out March 10th on Columbia Records. When last we heard new music from...
How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang’s “MAGIC MAN Tour”
After confirming his return to Coachella in 2023, Jackson Wang has rolled out North American dates for his “MAGIC MAN Tour.” This appearance at Coachella will mark the international artist’s second time on the lineup at the annual festival. Read on for details about how to secure...
Coachella’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, Surprises, and Omissions
Well, yesterday was fun. On Tuesday, January 10th, three major US festivals released their respective 2023 lineups: Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and Coachella. As usual, Coachella’s deeply curated lineup is sure to be the marquee American festival in 2023 — but, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s one of the most non-American lineups in recent memory.
Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning
Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp. Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.
NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”
NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run. The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In...
Black Thought Announces New Album Glorious Game with El Michels Affair, Shares “Grateful”: Stream
After teaming up with Danger Mouse last year, Black Thought has announced another collaborative album. This time around, he has linked up with New York funk and soul band El Michels Affair for a project called Glorious Game, out April 14th via Big Crown Records. Black Thought and El Michels...
Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself “Flowers,” Thank You Very Much
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Miley Cyrus brings a little disco moment to the beach.
Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream
Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Taylor Swift Debuts “Anti-Hero” Live at The 1975’s London Concert: Watch
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s London concert on January 12th, during which she performed the live debut of her hit single “Anti-Hero.”. During her brief acoustic set, the pop star also covered The 1975’s song “The City.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.
John Fogerty Reclaims Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog After 40-Year Fight
“I’m the dad [of these songs],” John Fogerty said, and now the fortunate dad is bringing his songs home. As Billboard reports, Fogerty has purchased a majority interest in the Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog after a more than 40-year fight. Fogerty relinquished the rights to Saul Zaentz’s Fantasy...
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
