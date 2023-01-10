ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 has been unveiled, and its bound to be one of the festival circuit’s top tickets this year with its far-reaching roster of generational and genre-leading talent. Read our reaction here, and grab Bonnaroo tickets via the festival’s website. What Is Bonnaroo? — The...
MANCHESTER, TN
Consequence

Bonnaroo 2023’s Lineup Is the Culmination of All Bonnaroos Past

Putting together a great music festival lineup in 2023 is a much different proposition than it was in the past. Years of market saturation — even with an epidemiological fallow year — have led to homogenous lineups and events competing to remain distinct in order to attract the ever-dwindling consumer dollar. Epitomizing this struggle has been one of the largest, most beloved music festivals in the US: Bonnaroo.
MANCHESTER, TN
Consequence

Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour

It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
TENNESSEE STATE
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour

Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Consequence

The National Tease LP9, Two New Songs, Collabs with Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens

The National have dropped a teaser and a whole lit class’ worth of clues for their ninth studio album and follow-up to 2019’s I Am Easy to Find. Over on the band’s Instagram page, they shared a link to AmericanMary.com/LP9, where users are greeted with a prompt for a password. Enter the words EVIL FOREBODINGS, and you’ll be greeted with an altered version of the first pages of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Instead of a letter to Mrs. Saville, this missive is addressed to Mrs. Bridgers, while the name Margaret has been replaced with Taylor, and “our good Uncle Thomas” has given way to “our good Uncle Sufjan.”
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang’s “MAGIC MAN Tour”

After confirming his return to Coachella in 2023, Jackson Wang has rolled out North American dates for his “MAGIC MAN Tour.” This appearance at Coachella will mark the international artist’s second time on the lineup at the annual festival. Read on for details about how to secure...
Consequence

Kevin Smith Announces New Radio Show Movie Music in the Morning

Kevin Smith will host a new radio show called Movie Music in the Morning on Amazon’s live radio app, Amp. Movie Music in the Morning will air Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 2:00 p.m. ET beginning January 18th. Not-so-silent Bob will air the show from his own SModCastle Cinemas in New Jersey, and he promises listeners a “nostalgia-filled, cinema-centric chatter for fans of film, music, and the 1990s, hosted by Kevin Smith and a rotating cast of surprise guests.” The audience will have the opportunity to interact in a live chat and also call in to the show.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Consequence

Måneskin Recruit Tom Morello for New Single “Gossip”: Stream

Måneskin have enlisted the chops of for their new single “Gossip.” It’s the latest taste of the Italian rockers’ upcoming album, Rush!. “Gossip” continues Måneskin’s brand of catchy danceable rock, but adds some signature distorted guitar sections from the Rage Against the Machine axeman. After a tease of his playing at the 1:09 mark, Morello returns at 2:17 with a more emphatic solo.
Consequence

Consequence

