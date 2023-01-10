Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges
The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
2news.com
I-80 Lane Reductions Planned in Fernley, Wadsworth as Interstate Bridges are Improved
Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on Interstate 80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges. Interstate traffic will still be able to travel through the area, with minor travel delays and vehicle width...
2news.com
Washoe County Making Storm Water Preparations at Swan Lake
Washoe County says it is making storm water preparations at Swan Lake. The Washoe County Community Services Department (CSD) is in a “monitor and measured response” status. Engineers and crews are visiting known hot spots around the county, watching for debris that can impede drainages and keeping an...
2news.com
VA Workers Rally Over Staffing Shortages
Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied time off which is fueling burnout. Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages.
2news.com
VA Union Members Rally in Reno, Want Staffing Shortages Addressed
Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages. The American Federation of Government Employees has called the shortages "severe" and says it's not just happening here -- but all across the nation. Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied...
2news.com
City of Reno to Discuss Firecreek Crossing Resort at Town Hall
The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night. The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m. Elevation Entertainment...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
2news.com
Offices to be Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
2news.com
Microsoft Buys Land in Silver Springs, Possible Datacenter Planned
Microsoft has purchased a parcel of land in Silver Springs. The deal closed last month. "Microsoft has purchased just under 274 acres of currently vacant land for $16.425 million," said Brian Armon, Senior Vice President at NAI Alliance. "And we believe there will be a technology center very similar to what Apple and Google have built within the region."
2news.com
Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving
Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023. It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April. Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event. Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Mark and Janelle Stathes
Our Someones 2 Know this week own a small Washoe County business called Nevada Roots. Mark and Janelle Stathes say their tree service is an extension of their family roots and passion for nature. Be it in rainy weather, or clear blue skies, you will often find Mark Stathes high...
2news.com
Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business
The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
Comments / 0