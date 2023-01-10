ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, ME

Q106.5

If You Love Tabletop Games, Go to Orono This Weekend for SnowCon

It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

You Can Jump In an Icy Maine Lake to Support Camp Capella

Registration is open for the Camp Capella Polar Dip coming up in February. How long has it been since someone told you to go jump in a lake? Well, that's what we're doing right now. But not just any lake. We're talking about Phillips Lake in Dedham, which is the home of Camp Capella, a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.
DEDHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Former Old Town Man Turning 100

You may remember Paul Dumont, who lived in Old Town and Milford for many years. He worked at the Old Town Post Office. He now lives in Arizona and is approaching his 100th birthday in March. His secret to such a long life may well be that he has a...
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance

Bangor Parks and Recreation presents a Valentine Dance for girls Kindergarten through 7th grade, and their Dads, Friday February 3rd. Who knew Daddy Daughter Dances were so popular. Everyone but me? I never danced with my father. But witnessed him do a 2 step that would make any country line dancer proud.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Want to Win Tickets to Hank Williams Jr. in Bangor?

When Hank Williams Jr. brings all his rowdy friends to the Bangor waterfront on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be there, too. Here's what to do: Listen to the Q106.5 Morning Show on Wednesday and Thursday during the 8 o'clock hour to hear that day's code. We'll announce the code during Country Music News at about 8:20 a.m.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?

And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries

A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

2 dead following domestic situation in Bangor

BANGOR (WGME) -- A man and a woman were found dead in a home in Bangor after a domestic situation. The incident began Thursday morning on G Street in Birch Hill Estates. The Bangor Daily News reports shots were fired during the domestic situation. The Bangor Police Department responded to...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Industry Fire Destroys Building

A fire destroyed the building at 28 Church St. in Industry last night, Jan. 10. No one was injured, however a cat is missing. There were three people displaced by the fire.
INDUSTRY, ME
