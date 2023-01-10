Sometimes you want a little more than a quick burger, and yet at the same time, the urge to dress up and splurge on a high-end meal isn’t all that desirable either. You want something right in that casual sweet spot, where you can enjoy higher quality food and pair it with a signature cocktail. It’s a great way to unwind after a busy work day or to get the weeknd rolling with friends. Around greater Phoenix, there are a number of options for you to choose from when it comes to this. One particular location though, which has proven popular in its over two years of existence, has now opened a second location for you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO