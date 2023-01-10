Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO