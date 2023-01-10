ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City and community groups responding to violence after McDonald’s Murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says we need more street responders to serve and protect our communities. A busy fast-food chain on South High street turned into a crime scene this morning when shots were fired. Police confirmed the victim, Christopher Mateen was rushed to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop

Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars for wrongful death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of Gregory Coleman, Jr. claimed that Julep and other similarly-owned Columbus-area restaurants failed to adequately prevent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville

Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
