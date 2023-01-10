Read full article on original website
Police: Loaded guns found after fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 17-year-old boys with fully-loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving 40-50 juveniles on the first floor of Easton Town Center Saturday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspects were charged with aggravated riot and carrying concealed weapons. They were taken to...
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
The City and community groups responding to violence after McDonald’s Murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says we need more street responders to serve and protect our communities. A busy fast-food chain on South High street turned into a crime scene this morning when shots were fired. Police confirmed the victim, Christopher Mateen was rushed to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 10 a.m.
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Pounds of marijuana and $8,000 turn up during domestic dispute call near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County deputies seized over five pounds of marijuana after responding to a domestic disturbance call in southern Ohio. On Thursday, deputies went to a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road, which is a few miles northwest of Waverly. The deputies came to investigate a domestic dispute, but discovered […]
Police: 1 injured in shooting outside a south Columbus McDonalds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street just before 9:20 a.m. following reports of a shooting. One victim was found at the scene...
Family of man beaten outside Short North bar files wrongful death lawsuit against owner, suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorney representing the family of a man who died after he was beaten outside a bar in the Short North last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit. In an announcement Friday morning, attorney Rex Elliot said that the family of 37-year-old Gregory Coleman is suing the owners of Julep and the suspects, 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings and 32-year-old Chrystian Foster, for damages related to Coleman’s death on Sept. 5, 2022. They are seeking damages in excess of $25,000.
Police seek to ID 3 suspects involved in fatal shooting of man outside of south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for assistance in identifying three suspects, one female and two males, believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man outside of a McDonald's in south Columbus Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of South High Street...
Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended
SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop
Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars for wrongful death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of Gregory Coleman, Jr. claimed that Julep and other similarly-owned Columbus-area restaurants failed to adequately prevent […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
'It was so hard to watch': Mother of man killed in Short North beating speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sept. 5th, 2022, is a date that will never leave Geraldine Coleman. "It's very hard…very, very hard,” she said. For the first time 10TV spoke with her after the death of her son Gregory Coleman Jr. On Sept. 5 of last year, Gregory was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Serious Vehicle Crash with Ejection in Circleville
Circleville – Emergency services are heading to a single-vehicle crash with Ejection in Circleville around 2:45 pm. According to early reports the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected in the area of Kingston Pike and Barthmas park. Several people are on the scene now with a man who is breathing but were thrown into the field away from his vehicle.
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
