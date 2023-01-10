ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

tmpresale.com

Umphrey’s McGee at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee – pre-sale code

The Umphrey’s McGee pre-sale password that we’ve had so many requests for is available now! During this exclusive presale offer you have got a wonderful opportunity to order show tickets before the general public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Umphrey’s McGee’s show in Milwaukee, WI during...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmpresale.com

Brit Floyd’s show in Milwaukee, WI – presale password

The very latest Brit Floyd presale password is now ready to use: During this limited time presale period you have got an excellent opportunity to buy show tickets before everyone else!!!. Please don’t miss this incredible chance to see Brit Floyd’s show in Milwaukee, WI. Here are the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago

Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
MUKWONAGO, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

It’s a week to take in Milwaukee’s wildly talented artists

Milwaukee’s concert scene has a lot going on, so we look at the shows coming up to find the ones you’ll look back on and be glad you went. Then we add them to our weekly Milwaukee Concert Picks. There’s a Milwaukee music movement going on, and the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Three Brothers is a Culinary Classic

Three Brothers, located on a lovely little Bay View corner at 2414 S. St. Clair Street, is an all-time great among Milwaukee restaurants. Generations can attest to the consistency of the incredible food, vintage décor and the cash or check-only policy. It’s been three generations of Three Brothers, and it’s a total five-star restaurant in my humble opinion.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
gotodestinations.com

Cheese, Please: A Guide to the Best Pizza in Milwaukee

Attention all pizza lovers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Are you tired of so-so pizza that leaves you feeling unsatisfied?. Look no further, because we’ve scoured the streets of Cream City to bring you the crème de la crème of pizza joints. From deep dish to thin crust, wood-fired...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made

On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
RACINE, WI

