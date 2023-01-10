ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged with meth possession, OWI, after crashing into tree

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cheboygan man was arrested for meth possession after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Phillip Daniels Jr., 37, was arraigned Monday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan for the following charges:. One count of possession of...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy