Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with meth possession, OWI, after crashing into tree
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cheboygan man was arrested for meth possession after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Phillip Daniels Jr., 37, was arraigned Monday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan for the following charges:. One count of possession of...
A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth
A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
Hook & Hunting: Michigan’s Short Sturgeon Season Is Approaching
Michigan anglers are just three weeks away from one of the most unique fishing seasons in the country. Sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens on Feb. 4. It may end that day since the full quota for all fishermen is six. Not six per person, but six total. You must also register online ahead of time in order to take part.
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
Comments / 0