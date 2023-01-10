Michigan anglers are just three weeks away from one of the most unique fishing seasons in the country. Sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County opens on Feb. 4. It may end that day since the full quota for all fishermen is six. Not six per person, but six total. You must also register online ahead of time in order to take part.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO