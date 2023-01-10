Read full article on original website
Imagine Entertainment Promotes Beth Bednarski to Chief Financial Officer
Imagine Entertainment has promoted Beth Bednarski to Chief Financial Officer, COO Steve Shikiya announced on Friday. Bednarski will oversee finance and accounting along with human resources, operations and IT, and partner with senior leadership on business development and strategic initiatives. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Beth for...
