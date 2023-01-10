Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of Venue
Benjamin Pinczewski, a 61-year-old personal injury and civil rights lawyer from Brooklyn just became the third NY lawyer to fall victim to the image software James Dolan installed at MSG.
This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC
Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
Brooklyn Author William DeJesus in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography.
Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
queenseagle.com
After eating nearly 500 slices, Brooklyn man says Queens has best pizza
Liam Quigley has a lot of opinions about pizza. Some of them are astute – the proliferation of the dollar slice has contributed to a decline in overall pizza quality. Some of them are simple – “people love pizza.” Some are wise – “Queens has a lot of good pizza.”
Luckiest store in NY? 2 Mega Millions $1M+ winners sold this week at same spot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winning ticket for this week’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Friday night — and in a bit of history making, the Maine lottery got its first jackpot. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Lottery officials...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Interborough Express light-rail project declared a ‘game-changer’ for Brooklyn
A light rail transit project on the western coast of Long Island connecting Brooklyn and Queens has gained momentum within the MTA. On Wednesday, the Interborough Express project was certified as light rail, which is a design method that mixes rapid transit and tram features. Other existing light rails in...
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NBC New York
NYC Deli Owner Shames Shoplifters With ‘Thieves of the Week' Video
With crime rates rising in his neighborhood (and parts of the city overall), a Brooklyn bodega owner is taking matters into his own hands to stop people from stealing at his shop: shaming shoplifters in the store. The owner of Green Olives Deli and Grill in Park Slope has been...
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold
For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NYC rolling out new 911 system that lets people send texts, videos
NEW YORK -- New York City's 911 Emergency Call System is expected to receive a major upgrade. The city recently announced its new system, called Next Generation 911 or "NG 911," will allow people to do things like send texts and videos. It's to help first responders understand the emergency before getting to the caller, according to the Office of Technology and Innovation, commonly referred to as "OTI."CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with Pashona Davy, who recounted the heartbreaking exchange she had last spring over the phone with her brother, 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who was gunned down in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue
COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
