Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

This beloved Midtown institution has become the worst restaurant in NYC

Like many New Yorkers, I’ve long had a soft spot for the red, green and gold czarist fantasy of Midtown’s vintage Russian Tea Room, even if the food only intermittently lived up to the decor. Things hit what I thought was rock-bottom at a mid-December lunch. On that unfortunate occasion, snippy service and leaden dishes at the W. 57th Street tourist magnet, opened by the Russian Imperial Ballet nearly a century ago, felt about as luxurious as a 1970s package tour of the USSR. I doubted things could be as awful at dinner, and had the chance to find out last week....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Source Money

Brooklyn Author William DeJesus in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography.

Author & Rapper William Young from Brooklyn East New York is in negotiations to write Blue Boy's Biography. After meeting Black Ink Mega Star (Puma) at summer Jam he landed his first big break. Nov 18, 2016, Puma released his book Titled "Please Underrstand My atmosphere" which represents the acronym for his name. Also Co-Writing the book for Brooklyn's Notorious A-Team Mr. DeJesus has been pushing forward ever since.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital

Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating 2 separate subway attacks in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are on the search for suspects involved in two separate subway attacks Friday.Passengers were in a panic on a northbound F train at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street station around 1:30 p.m. after a subway rider was punched repeatedly then slashed in the face. Carlos, from Queens, caught the 43-year-old victim and helped clean up his wounds."He basically told me he don't remember that guy punching him or anything. It just happened so fast and abruptly, and the only people who saw it were the people on the train," he said.Witnesses are saying a verbal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC rolling out new 911 system that lets people send texts, videos

NEW YORK -- New York City's 911 Emergency Call System is expected to receive a major upgrade. The city recently announced its new system, called Next Generation 911 or "NG 911," will allow people to do things like send texts and videos. It's to help first responders understand the emergency before getting to the caller, according to the Office of Technology and Innovation, commonly referred to as "OTI."CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with Pashona Davy, who recounted the heartbreaking exchange she had last spring over the phone with her brother, 45-year-old Donovan Davy, who was gunned down in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Barnes & Noble moves from Court Street to Atlantic Avenue

COBBLE HILL — Barnes & Noble, long a staple of Court Street in Brooklyn Heights, is moving next week to 194 Atlantic Ave. adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The famous bookstore will close its Court Street location after two decades as an anchor tenant on the ground floor next to the Regal Theater, which was a COVID victim.
BROOKLYN, NY

