Saint Paul, MN

SAINT PAUL, MN
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul. The City of St. Paul has officially approved a developer to transform the historic Hamm's Brewery complex. JB Vang Partners Inc. was unanimously approved by the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the exclusive developer for the project, after it was tentatively approved by a city selection committee in December.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates. The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY

35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke

Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices

For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
EAGAN, MN
Power 96

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

How the Oldest Black-Owned Newspaper in Minnesota Plugged Into the Community During Pandemic

Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) newspaper has been committed to telling Black stories with honesty, integrity, and optimism. When it originally started as two separate publications, the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, founder Cecil E. Newman recognized the lack of positive news coverage around his community and single-handedly set forth to change that.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota

Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MINNESOTA STATE

