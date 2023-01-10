Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)
ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved
Courtesy of JB Vang Partners, Inc. / city of Saint Paul. The City of St. Paul has officially approved a developer to transform the historic Hamm's Brewery complex. JB Vang Partners Inc. was unanimously approved by the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority to be the exclusive developer for the project, after it was tentatively approved by a city selection committee in December.
St. Paul Winter Carnival organizers intentional about inclusion
We’re only a few weeks away from the anticipated St. Paul Winter Carnival. Organizers of the country’s oldest and largest winter festival in the country are gearing up for “The Coolest Celebration on Earth.”. “We really try to have a rich offering of events. Many of them...
Canceled St. Paul Sportsmen's Show makes way for new RV Supershow
ST PAUL, Minn. — "This was a pretty short turn time to get a show going," said Darren Mann, show promoter and owner of RV World. It would've been the 53rd annual Sportmen's Show in downtown St. Paul, where Mann has been a vendor since 1997. "We've been doing...
Ordway Center gets almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs, upgrades
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul has received almost $4 million in federal funding for repairs and updates. The Arts Partnership announced that it had received $3.9 million in federal grant money for the Ordway on Friday. The Arts Partnership is a collaboration between Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Schubert Club.
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota – WRONG ANSWERS ONLY
35 Hilarious Reasons You Should Move to Minnesota (Wrong Answers Only) Minnesota is a great state - we've got over 10,000 lakes, four seasons, gorgeous colors in our trees in the fall, and some pretty amazing lake towns. But, this is a state that some people get a little cranky about. And to laugh about the stuff that isn't so awesome, the internet went wild with some "Wrong Answers Only" questions.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices
For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
How the Oldest Black-Owned Newspaper in Minnesota Plugged Into the Community During Pandemic
Since 1934, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder (MSR) newspaper has been committed to telling Black stories with honesty, integrity, and optimism. When it originally started as two separate publications, the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, founder Cecil E. Newman recognized the lack of positive news coverage around his community and single-handedly set forth to change that.
Elsa’s House of Sleep Committed to Minnesota Community, Especially During Pandemic
Elsa’s House of Sleep, a full-service furniture store in St. Paul, Minnesota, has built a reputation on white glove service and a connection to the community that makes customers and employees family. Owner Tetra Constantino and his wife, Nneka Constantino, watched as their city—already hurting from a worldwide pandemic—became...
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Minnesota takes action against price gouging during emergencies, setting 25% limit on retailers
ST PAUL, MN. - In the wake of a global pandemic, reports of price gouging have become increasingly common. This phenomenon involves retailers taking advantage of an emergency to set higher prices for essential goods and services.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
