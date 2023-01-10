Read full article on original website
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Always Sunny Star Breaks Silence on Fantastic Four Casting Rumors
Since Marvel Studios first announced it was officially working on a Fantastic Four reboot, fans have been anxious to find out the actors behind the MCU's version of Marvel's First Family. Plenty of times various fancasts have gone viral over and over, including the idea Glenn Howerton could be playing Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards. While many fans have expressed their desire to see the actor in the role, the Always Sunny alumnus said in one recent interview he has yet to get a call about the movie.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Fast X Adds Young Actor as Vin Diesel's Son
This summer will see the launch of Fast X, the tenth main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. With the release of the film's first trailer on the horizon, there's a lot of talk about who will or won't be a part of its ever-growing family — and now, we have our latest answer. On Friday, a report from Variety revealed that Cheaper by the Dozen star Leo Abelo Perry will be joining the cast of Fast X as an older version of Brian Marcos, the son of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky). Brian first appeared in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as a baby who was kidnapped by Cipher (Charlize Theron), and later was raised by Dom and his stepmother, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) in F9: The Fast Saga.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
Marvel's Star Wars Variant Covers Celebrate Black History Month
Characters from the episodic Star Wars saga, TV's The Mandalorian, and the Marvel comic books will take the spotlight in a series of variant covers celebrating Black History Month 2023. Throughout February, cover artist Mateus Manhanini (Marvel's Wakanda, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) will debut ten variant covers appearing on Marvel's Star Wars comic titles, including issues of The High Republic, Darth Vader, and Hidden Empire. The Star Wars Black History Month variant cover series rolls out weekly, beginning with the debut of Justina Ireland and Pere Perez's five-issue limited series Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 on Tuesday, February 1st.
Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc
Attack on Titan is currently gearing up to return for the final part of the anime's fourth and final season some time later this year, and one of the directors behind the anime has shared a notable update on its production! Following the end of the second part of the season, it was confirmed that the TV anime will conclude with a third and final slate of episodes adapting the final moments from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. But unfortunately, there have been very scarce updates as to how the new anime is shaping up for its big final arc.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator Confirms He Got Paid in Weed
The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has become one of the most iconic films in horror history, but it was a project that barely managed to come to life, with narrator of the opening prologue John Larroquette confirming that director Tobe Hooper managed to save a few bucks by paying the actor in weed instead of cash. In the almost 50 years since the film was unleashed, countless rumors and reports about the filming experience on the seminal film have circulated, some of which have been refuted and others of which have been debunked, but with Hooper himself and other members of the cast and crew passing away over the years, some of the anecdotes have been harder to clarify.
You Season 4 Teaser Hints Joe Finally Meets His Match
You will be coming back to Netflix for the first part of the fourth season very soon, and a curious new teaser for the next slate of episodes is hinting that Joe Goldberg just might have finally met his match! The third season of the series ended with one of the biggest shifts in status quo yet for Joe as he completely eliminated the life he had before and moved across the world in order to follow Marienne and pursue love once more. But as fans have seen with the first glimpses at Season 4, things are going about as well for Joe as one would expect.
Is the Final Season of The Flash Sacrificing Story for Nostalgia?
The Flash returns for its ninth and final season next month with the last season of the long running The CW series ending not only Barry Allen's story, but also the network's interconnected universe of DC inspired shows. It's truly the end of an era and as such, it's no surprise that Season 9 of The Flash is set to feature numerous guest appearances. Stephen Amell and David Ramsey from Arrow, Nicole Maines from Supergirl, and Javicia Leslie from Batwoman have all already been announced as well as the return of Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West just to name a few and fans are curious about potential other character returns as well. But while a finale as big as The Flash's is the place for a lot of familiar faces, it's starting to feel like the series could be coming close to trading story for nostalgia in its final run.
Willow: Jonathan Kasdan Explains How the Wyrm Ties Into Original Film
The season finale of Willow saw Willow (Warwick Davis) and friends going up against the Crone, but they soon learn that there's a greater threat out there. The final episode of the season sets up more for the future, including the looming threat of the Wyrm. It's revealed that the Wyrm was imprisoned beneath the surface of the world many, many years ago and is waiting to be released. Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan recently spoke with io9 about the finale and addressed the show's cliffhangers, and also talked about creating the Wyrm and how it ties in with the original 1988 film.
Did Avatar: The Last Airbender Tease Our First Look at the Next Avatar?
Avatar: The Last Airbender has kept its head down since reports confirmed the IP is making a comeback, but that won't last for long. After all, there are a lot of projects in the works at Avatar Studios. With a new film in the works, all eyes are on Aang as fans are eager to reunite with the airbender. But right now, it seems fans are more concerned about the Avatar Cycle as a whole.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Kevin Feige Says Kang Brings a New Kind of "Big Bad" to the MCU
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is bringing a new kind of "big bad" to the MCU according to Kevin Feige. The president of Marvel Studios spoke to Empire Magazine about what kind of trouble The Avengers are in. While we met Jonathan Majors' strange He Who Remains in Loki. This variant of Kang is all business and that's a bad thing for the heroes. The villain might have one goal, but there's more than just Earth's Mightiest Heroes to worry about. As the trickster in the Citadel at the End of Time hinted, there are infinite versions of this multiversal conqueror out there now, and that's a terrible thing for Ant-Man and anyone who knows him. Check out what other tidbits Feige had to tease in the recent interview.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the newest episode of the anime, and the sixth season is celebrating by revealing who the voice behind the massively popular Lady Nagant with a close look at her character design for the anime! After everything that went down in the first half of the season last Fall, Season 6's final episodes now see Japan in the wake of the chaos caused by the war between the heroes and villains. Things are only going to get messier with some new faces joining the fray soon too.
The Last of Us: How and When to Watch HBO's New TV Series
It has been a long time coming, but The Last of Us is finally set to make the jump to television today. After first releasing as a video game on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013, development on this new TV adaptation of the title kicked off in the early portion of 2020. Since that time, the project, which is helmed by Chronobyl's Craig Mazin and game creator Neil Druckmann, was picked up by HBO. The series eventually ended up casting both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively, each of whom serve as the show's two leading characters.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
The Menu Earns Praise From Alton Brown
The Anya Taylor-Joy starring film, The Menu, is now streaming on HBO Max where the film recently dethroned Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as the most-streamed film in the U.S. (according to The Wrap) as well as has sparked quite a bit of discourse. Online, audiences have discussed what they perceive the "real" meaning of the film to be, whether the film is a comedy, a horror story, a cautionary tale, an allegory, and much more. However, while everyone has their opinion, at least one beloved chef is weighing in — and offering The Menu some high praise.
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Released
Yellowjackets is celebrating Friday the 13th like only they know how. On Friday, the official social media accounts for the Showtime series teased — and then released — the first full trailer for its upcoming second season. The footage provides the best look yet at a lot of new firsts for the series, including the arrival of Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, and Elijah Wood as a new character named Walter.
