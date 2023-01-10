Read full article on original website
PWMania
Backstage News on Concern Over Randy Orton’s WWE Future, Latest on the Status of RK-Bro
The last time Matt Riddle and Randy Orton teamed up, they lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, a lot has changed in the WWE. Early in 2021, they began working together and quickly developed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At IMPACT Hard To Kill
A former WWE star has debuted at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view. On the January 5 edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Bully Ray orchestrated a vicious attack on IMPACT authority figure Scott D’Amore. The following week, Gail Kim announced that IMPACT Wrestling was naming a Director...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
wrestlingrumors.net
There She Goes: Former WWE Star Officially Announces Retirement From Wrestling
Everyone does it eventually. Retirement is a tricky subject in wrestling, as you never know how long it might be before someone finally hangs up their boots. In an industry where everyone can come back for one more match, it is difficult to find someone who truly retires. Several wrestlers say that they are though and that is the case with another former WWE star.
PWMania
Another Big Name Expected At “Raw Is XXX” Anniversary Show Later This Month
The lineup for the 30th anniversary episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to grow. According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Fame legend and NXT producer Shawn Michaels is reportedly booked for the milestone event celebrating 30 years of Monday Night Raw. As noted, Tatanka, Kane, X-Pac, Kurt Angle and...
PWMania
Photo: Britt Baker and Adam Cole Meet With Actor Vince Vaughn
Britt Baker and Adam Cole met actor Vince Vaughn before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, CA. A photo of the three can be found below:
bodyslam.net
Kevin Owens Defeats Sami Zayn By DQ, Gets Beat Down By The Bloodline
Best Friends Turned Enemies. Tonight in the main event of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battled once again in a match that has happened many times, but still had fans excited to see it again. The match has been brewing for weeks and tonight, they went at it. Such a back and forth battle between both men and just like every other time, they put their all on the line. This time, Kevin Owens picked up the win by Disqualification after the Bloodline ran in and attacked Kevin. Sami looked absolutely shocked and confused as to why they’d attack when he seemingly had the match right in the palm of his hands. Sami reluctantly posed with the Bloodline after Solo Sikoa put Owens through the announcers table.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Loses Main Event Match on SmackDown Following The Bloodline’s Interference
This week on WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman claimed that The Bloodline had not made the trip to the show and that Sami Zayn would be forced to go alone against Kevin Owens in the main event. Zayn wanted to prove himself, so he was up for the challenge and about...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team
2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed
Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Teasing Return To The Company
With all of the WWE returns taking place over the last few months you never know who the company might bring back and it’s probably safe to say that there are a number of free agents who would love to be part of the WWE roster once again. Eva...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
PWMania
Bully Ray Pitches Family vs. Family Feud For WWE WrestleMania 39
Bully Ray thinks he has an idea for how to handle the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event. Ray stated on Busted Open Radio that Cody Rhodes should be booked against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the event so that a family vs. family feud can be built. “We...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from 1/14/23
Impact Wrestling held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night in Atlanta, GA. The following matches will be broadcast over the next few weeks:. * BTI Match: Raj Singh & Shera defeated Aiden Prince & Andrew Everett. * BTI Match: Angels & Kon defeated Delirious & Yuya Uemera. *...
