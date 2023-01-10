ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
abc27.com

Man dies after Franklin County crash

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township near the 6600 block of the highway. The man was driving north on the highway in the northbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Gas leak at Lancaster County church

Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash closes roadway in Providence Township

According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County

A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Water main replacement to affect traffic patterns in Duncannon

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement will cause traffic patterns and parking to be affected in Duncannon Borough, Perry County. According to the borough, the project is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, and continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected and no parking signs will be posted by the contractor as needed.
DUNCANNON, PA
WGAL

Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster

Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire

LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

