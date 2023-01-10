Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man dies after Franklin County crash
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township near the 6600 block of the highway. The man was driving north on the highway in the northbound lane.
WGAL
Gas leak at Lancaster County church
Emergency responders and crews from UGI were called to the scene of a reported gas leak in Lancaster County, Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the incident was at Grace Community Church on the 200 block of Peach Bottom Road in West Lampeter Township. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
WGAL
Crash closes roadway in Providence Township
According to emergency dispatchers, three people were injured Sunday morning in a Lancaster County crash. They say the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township. State police are investigating.
abc27.com
‘Troopers helping Troopers’ event held in the Midstate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Troopers Helping Troopers was held in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties on Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police, along with other state, local and federal agencies hit the ice at Hersheypark and Klick Lewis Arenas. Troopers Helping Troopers raised money for active or retired law enforcement, their families, and support staff in a time of need.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township due to domestic disturbance; coroner responded to scene
ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance. The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
local21news.com
One injured after pickup slams into horse and buggy in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that lead to one injured after a pickup collided with a horse and buggy. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday at May Post Office Rd. and Haiti Rd. Eden Twp. When...
WGAL
Wind spreads fire from garage to home in Dauphin County
A fire in Dauphin County destroyed a garage and damaged a home Friday night. Crews were called to the 600 block of Shady Lane in East Hanover Township around 10 p.m. According to Captain John Wolfgang of the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company, the garage was well involved when firefighters arrived.
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
Mechanicsburg woman killed in fatal Huntingdon County crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Huntingdon County crash on Wednesday, Jan. 11. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred on Interstate 76 Westbound in the vicinity of mile marker 187.2 (Tuscarora Tunnel) in Dublin Township at 7:36 p.m. Police reports state...
Carlisle police charge man with false report of stolen 1963 Corvette
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Blair County man is facing false report and insurance fraud charges following a report of a stolen Corvette, according to the Carlisle Police Department. Joel D. Treece, from Roaring Spring, reportedly called police on April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. for a stolen Corvette near the intersection of N. Pitt Street and H. Street in Carlisle.
abc27.com
Water main replacement to affect traffic patterns in Duncannon
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water main replacement will cause traffic patterns and parking to be affected in Duncannon Borough, Perry County. According to the borough, the project is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, and continue for approximately 12 weeks. Parking and traffic patterns will be affected and no parking signs will be posted by the contractor as needed.
WGAL
Stabbing under investigation in Lancaster
Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing. Emergency dispatchers say a male victim entered the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday, and told the clerk he was stabbed. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
WGAL
Route 15 reopened in Adams County after multiple crashes, including fatal: PennDOT
This story has been updated to share corrected information from police. All southbound lanes of Route 15 in Adams County have reopened after several hours of closures stemming from two related crashes on Friday. The first crash was reported around 2:30 p.m., in the southbound lanes between Latimore Valley Road,...
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
WGAL
Building in Lebanon County hit by gunfire
LEBANON, Pa. — A building in Lebanon was hit by gunfire. South Lebanon Township police officers who responded to a shots fired call said they found three bullet holes in the front doors of the Met-Ed building on South Fifth Avenue. It’s believed the incident happened around 11 p.m....
