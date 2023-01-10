ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg, the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on Molly Pitcher Highway in Antrim Township near the 6600 block of the highway. The man was driving north on the highway in the northbound lane.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO