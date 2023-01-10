ST. LOUIS — At MINT, the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy, there is hope for getting relief from uterine fibroid. These types of growth are mostly benign, but are one of the hardest things to deal with for women, and they affect black women more often. They are bothersome and cause more bleeding, which is life interrupting. If you have them, make an appointment today to see how MINT can come up with a treatment plan.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO