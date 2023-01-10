ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

VFL Chris Lofton has his jersey retired at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball retired legendary guard Chris Lofton’s jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Vols’’’ game against Kentucky. His 431 career-made threes still top the SEC even though his final season was in 2007-2008. He owns records for most threes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 5 Tennessee's late comeback comes up short against Kentucky and loses, 63-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is no longer undefeated in SEC play after losing to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The fifth-ranked Vols got off to an 8-0 run to start the game, but the Wildcats wouldn't let Tennessee run away with it early. It was back and forth from there for most of the half.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' uniforms on Sunday against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball hinted at a debut of their "Summitt Blue" uniforms for their matchup against Georgia on Sunday with a social media post on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vols posted close-up images of powder blue uniform accents, with the caption, "Sunday." Tennessee will host Georgia...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to WBIR Sports on Friday afternoon. Jackson is a former four-star quarterback and was rated as the 13th-best quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The Greenwood, Ind. native appeared...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

DA: Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee student was convicted of raping an unconscious woman, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 25-year-old Gavin John Quaedvlieg and the victim met at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. Quaedvlieg gave the victim a "dab," which is a concentrated marijuana extract, the DA said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in. Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday. McCook took her oath of office on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Training ramps up as time ticks down to 2023 Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lace-up your running shoes! The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is less than three months away, and there is still time to train. Time is ticking before runners pound the pavement in the 2023 Knoxville Marathon on April 2. Preparations for the full marathon started before the holidays in December. Half-marathon training starts January 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy