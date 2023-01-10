Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
WBIR
VFL Chris Lofton has his jersey retired at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball retired legendary guard Chris Lofton’s jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Vols’’’ game against Kentucky. His 431 career-made threes still top the SEC even though his final season was in 2007-2008. He owns records for most threes...
WBIR
No. 5 Tennessee's late comeback comes up short against Kentucky and loses, 63-56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is no longer undefeated in SEC play after losing to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The fifth-ranked Vols got off to an 8-0 run to start the game, but the Wildcats wouldn't let Tennessee run away with it early. It was back and forth from there for most of the half.
WBIR
Lady Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' uniforms on Sunday against Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball hinted at a debut of their "Summitt Blue" uniforms for their matchup against Georgia on Sunday with a social media post on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vols posted close-up images of powder blue uniform accents, with the caption, "Sunday." Tennessee will host Georgia...
WBIR
Preview: No. 5 Tennessee hosts Kentucky for another chapter in the storied rivalry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky square off in another rivalry matchup this Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are soaring high, having yet to lose in SEC play and are ranked fifth in the country. Things have not been going as well for Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were...
WBIR
Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
WBIR
Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson enters transfer portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to WBIR Sports on Friday afternoon. Jackson is a former four-star quarterback and was rated as the 13th-best quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The Greenwood, Ind. native appeared...
Josh Heupel voted as Paul 'Bear' Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel took home another honor this week that was made possible by Vol fans. Fans voted Heupel as the Paul "Bear" Bryant 2023 Fan Favorite Coach of the Year after leading the Vols to an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson and an 11-2 overall season, their best since 2001.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WBIR
Alice Cooper coming to the Tennessee Theater
Get ready to rock with Alice Cooper! The "School's Out" shock rocker will be at the theater on Saturday, May 13.
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
DA: Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former University of Tennessee student was convicted of raping an unconscious woman, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. 25-year-old Gavin John Quaedvlieg and the victim met at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020. Quaedvlieg gave the victim a "dab," which is a concentrated marijuana extract, the DA said.
Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in. Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday. McCook took her oath of office on...
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
Training ramps up as time ticks down to 2023 Knoxville Marathon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lace-up your running shoes! The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is less than three months away, and there is still time to train. Time is ticking before runners pound the pavement in the 2023 Knoxville Marathon on April 2. Preparations for the full marathon started before the holidays in December. Half-marathon training starts January 7.
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
'I'm here representing' | Race Against Racism celebrates diversity in the community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The celebration kicked off and music was in the air at the Phyllis Wheatley Center for the Race Against Racism event on Saturday. For the 72-year-old great-grandmother Saundra Phillips, her race against injustice weighs heavy. She gave an example of when she was at the hospital.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0