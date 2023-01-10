ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

WSAZ

Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60

BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle […]
BOOMER, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver killed after crashing into tree

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

“It was shocking,” neighbor reacts to deadly Sunday fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hours after a deadly Sunday morning fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road, Huntington fire officials are still investigating the cause. Joan Cotton lives down the road from the scene and said the intense smell of smoke caught her off guard as she was taking a family member to work.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff

A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino

PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

