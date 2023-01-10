Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60
BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle […]
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
WTAP
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
West Virginia woman dead following accident
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge. Upon arrival, authorities found a […]
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
WSAZ
Driver killed after crashing into tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Culloden died Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tree. Officers with the Huntington Police Department say it happened in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said John Keaton, 26, died in the crash after his vehicle...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
WSAZ
“It was shocking,” neighbor reacts to deadly Sunday fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hours after a deadly Sunday morning fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road, Huntington fire officials are still investigating the cause. Joan Cotton lives down the road from the scene and said the intense smell of smoke caught her off guard as she was taking a family member to work.
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
WOWK
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
Logan County woman charged after shoving Mingo sheriff
A Logan County woman has been charged with battery after she allegedly made aggressive physical contact with Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith at a recent high school basketball game. Arrested and charged was Taylor Michelle Napier, 24, of Logan. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on...
Metro News
Special prosecutor plans to look at all aspects of Huntington teen’s high-profile death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Special Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia won’t put a timeline on the investigation into the death of a teenager in Huntington. Sorsaia, who is the Putnam County prosecuting attorney, was assigned to explore the potential for criminal wrongdoing in the death of Laney Hudson, 13. Hudson was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
