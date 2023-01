GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The southerly flow that brought rain to the Valley and the Cascades will move its way eastward and bring us some showers today. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25-30 mph. Rain showers and foggy conditions will prevail tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's and those southerly breezes will back off to 5-10 mph.

2 DAYS AGO