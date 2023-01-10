Read full article on original website
Spy x Family Cosplay Creates The Perfect Henderson
Spy x Family definitely earned its place as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive last year, introducing countless viewers to the Forger Family. Thanks to a mission that was taken on by master spy Twilight, Loid Forger has assembled a unique faux family in world-class assassin Yor Forger, the young telepath Anya Forger, and the clairvoyant dog known as Bond. In attempting to gain access to Eden College as a part of Twilight's mission, the Forgers encounter headmaster Henderson, with one cosplay creating a perfect real-world doppelganger of the anime character.
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
Chucky Series Gets New Streaming Home
While Chucky fans remain on the edge of their seats about the potential for a third season of the hit series, the show has now found a new home for streaming. The first season of the series remains available on Peacock, but as of this week the horror-centric service Shudder is now also streaming Chucky season one. Chucky's second season has yet to become available for streaming despite its season finale airing back in November. Fans have been eager to hear if the show will return for a third season ever since, especially after the series concluded its run with yet another cliffhanger ending.
Val Kilmer Came Up With Top Gun Maverick's Most Emotional Storyline
Top Gun: Maverick's big Iceman moment came from Val Kilmer himself. The sequel's director Joseph Kosinski sat down with Deadline to share all kinds of behind-the-scenes stories from the film. In his comments, he pointed toward the first time that Kilmer walked into that room. The filmmaker could immediately feel the bond between he and Tom Cruise. As they shared stories about the old days, the actor said that they should have Iceman be sick like he was. Kosinski called that a true gift because he didn't have to do volunteer that idea up. From there, the creative team was able to weave one of the most emotional moments from the entire film. People seemed to agree as the tender interaction between two friends comes up a lot in the discussion around Maverick. Read what he had to say down below.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets Release Window
AMC Networks has set a premiere timeline for three seasons of Walking Dead spin-offs releasing in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. During its day at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, the cable channel announced the upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, debuting in May, would be its last. AMC also revealed timelines for three new shows starring characters from the now-ended flagship series: duos Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and the solo Daryl (Norman Reedus).
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
James Cameron Reveals How Avatar Franchise Isn't Like Superhero Movies
James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!
Rick and Morty Co-Creator and Star Justin Roiland Facing Felony Domestic Battery Charges
Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is facing legal troubles as a California court has charged him with felony domestic violence. The report, as shared by NBC News, reveals the case dates back to May 2020 after a criminal complaint was filed against the actor. Roiland appeared in court earlier today for a pre-trial hearing.
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Accidental Apex Legends Nerf Reverted, Might Return Later
Apex Legends players noticed a pretty significant Horizon nerf recently that affected her aim when using the Legend's signature Gravity Lift ability, but it looks like that nerf wasn't intentional now that it's already been reverted. However, that doesn't mean that it was a bug – there's reason to believe that the nerf was just not intended to be released in this latest update and that it'll come back to the game at a later date.
FX Boss Addresses Trend of Disappearing TV Shows, "Wouldn't Rule Anything Out"
The past year has been a time of great change for the entertainment industry, as media companies try to navigate a new normal following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a few studios, that has involved taking away content in efforts to cut costs from their budgets, either through scrapping shows or films that were in the middle of productions, reversing renewals for new seasons, or taking existing content off of streaming services. These decisions have been made in spades by Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Networks — and apparently the head of another major company is not ruling it out either. During an executive session at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that his company does not have "any specific plans" to make similar decisions, but they "wouldn't rule anything out."
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Narrator Confirms He Got Paid in Weed
The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has become one of the most iconic films in horror history, but it was a project that barely managed to come to life, with narrator of the opening prologue John Larroquette confirming that director Tobe Hooper managed to save a few bucks by paying the actor in weed instead of cash. In the almost 50 years since the film was unleashed, countless rumors and reports about the filming experience on the seminal film have circulated, some of which have been refuted and others of which have been debunked, but with Hooper himself and other members of the cast and crew passing away over the years, some of the anecdotes have been harder to clarify.
Best Selling Games of 2022 Revealed
The best-selling games of 2022 have been revealed and a lot of fan-favorite titles made the list. 2022 was an interesting year for gaming, although it may have felt like there weren't a ton of games to some people, there was a lot to play. It just so happened a lot of the biggest games came out in the first few months of the year and the last few months, so it may have seemed like there was a lot of downtime. However, PlayStation released two highly anticipated sequels, a new Call of Duty game was released, Marvel dropped a banger, and more. It was a better year than some realized and that was reflected in the sales as well.
