Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Related
How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour
Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply. “When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
Father John Misty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates
Father John Misty has unveiled a brand-new run of North American tour dates for Spring 2023. The shows are in support of Josh Tillman’s latest album, last April’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century. Father John Misty will wrap up the European leg of the tour in...
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced his latest solo album, 7s, will be released on February 17th via Domino. What’s more, he’s mapped out a spring solo tour (grab your tickets here) and shared the lead singles “The Musical” and “Hey Bog.”. The new...
Periphery Announce New Album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, Unveil Two Singles: Stream
Progressive metal act Periphery have announced a new album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, which drops March 10th. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled two new songs, “Wildfire” and “Zagreus.”. The album continues Periphery’s string of tongue-in-cheek titles, following 2019’s Periphery IV:...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang’s “MAGIC MAN Tour”
After confirming his return to Coachella in 2023, Jackson Wang has rolled out North American dates for his “MAGIC MAN Tour.” This appearance at Coachella will mark the international artist’s second time on the lineup at the annual festival. Read on for details about how to secure...
NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”
NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run. The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In...
Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April. The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.
Puscifer Announce 2023 US and European Tour Dates
Puscifer have announced 2023 US and European tour dates with support from Night Club. The stateside trek kicks off May 18th with an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida. The short outing wraps up June 3rd in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. A week later, Maynard James Keenan and company open their European run on June 10th in Dublin, Ireland, and remain overseas through a July 7th concert in Madrid, Spain.
Fan Chant: 10 K-Pop Tours We Want to See in 2023
Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!
Kings of Leon’s 10 Best Songs
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. You can draw a line in the sand of many musicians’ careers, a turning point where their sound changed completely. It’s a shift that usually gains a stadium of new fans while losing a club of old ones. Enter Kings of Leon and 2008’s Only by the Night. The album’s FM-friendly singles, “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” catapulted the Nashville family into sports arenas and festivals everywhere — yet the divide between fans grew far and wide.
How to Get Tickets to Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival 2023
Following a three-year hiatus, the hard rock Sonic Temple Arts + Music Festival is set to return in 2023. From May 25th to 28th, the genre’s biggest acts — Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS, among them — will perform at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Alvvays Perform “Belinda Says” with String Section on Fallon: Watch
Alvvays stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where they played “Belinda Says,” one of the best songs of 2022. For the performance, the Canadian band rounded out their already layered sound by bringing out a small string section. Watch the band’s late night television debut below.
Heavy Song of the Week: Dryad Conjure an Icy Gust of Midwestern Black Metal on “The Abyssal Plain”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Iowa black metal band Dryad’s “The Abyssal Plain.”. Winter is upon us. The days are...
Madonna to Embark on 40th Anniversary Tour: Report
Madonna debuted with her very first album in 1983, and as Billboard reports, the Queen of Pop is planning to celebrate the milestone by embarking on a 40th anniversary tour. The music icon is planning her as-yet-unannounced 40th anniversary tour — her first-ever live trek to serve as a career retrospective — with her longtime manager Guy Oseary. “It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” one source told Billboard, featuring music from the entirety of her career. The tour will include both stadium and arena dates, reportedly including a multi-night run at the O2 in London.
Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry Perform “Man in the Box” with Alice in Chains Tribute Band: Watch
Can you imagine playing in a cover band, only to be joined onstage by two real-life rock stars? That’s just what happened in Nashville earlier this week. Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale and multi-platinum rocker Chris Daughtry took the stage with an Alice in Chains tribute band at a local venue, performing a rousing rendition of “Man in the Box.”
Rome and Duddy Announce Cactus Cool EP, Share New Single “Coast of Mexico”: Stream
Rome and Duddy, the new collaborative project of Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Dustin Bushnell, are kicking off the new year with the announcement of their debut collaborative EP, Cactus Cool, arriving on March 3rd. The news comes with their latest single, “Coast of Mexico,” in tow.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream
Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”. The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title...
Coachella’s 2023 Lineup One Day Later: Highlights, Lowlights, Surprises, and Omissions
Well, yesterday was fun. On Tuesday, January 10th, three major US festivals released their respective 2023 lineups: Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and Coachella. As usual, Coachella’s deeply curated lineup is sure to be the marquee American festival in 2023 — but, perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s one of the most non-American lineups in recent memory.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0