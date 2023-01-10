New laws affect education

false

Illinois’ criminal justice system isn’t the only thing that will be affected by new laws this year.

A slew of new state laws took affect Jan. 1. Among them are several involving education, including one aiming to address a statewide shortage of substitute teachers.

House Bill 4798, signed April 27, allows students enrolled in approved teacher training programs who have earned at least 90 credit hours to obtain a substitute teaching license. Previously, applicants had to hold a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution of higher education.

“We welcome the expansion of the substitute teaching license to include students enrolled in teacher training programs with at least 90 hours,” Robinson Unit 2 Superintendent Josh Quick said.

“There are several teacher education students who have expressed interest in substitute teaching during school breaks or days that they do not have class,” he added.

Palestine Unit 3 Superintendent Jessica Sisil said her district goes through the Regional Office of Education for substitutes.

“We hire subs who have properly completed paperwork with the ROE inclusive of background checks and a few other components,” Sisil explained. “Therefore, we leave this one in the ROE’s hands.”

Another new law, House Bill 4716, was signed May 27. It calls on the Illinois State Board of Education to adopt “rigorous learning standards” for classroom and laboratory phases of driver education programs for novice teen drivers.

Those will include, at a minimum, the Novice Teen Driver Education and Training Administrative Standards developed by the Association of National Stakeholders in Traffic Safety Education in association with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Quick said he was unfamiliar with the law, adding it appears to be something the Illinois State Board of Education will have develop standards for before local school districts act on it.

The Novice Teen Driver Education and Training Administrative Standards, he said, appear to advocate for at least 45 hours of classroom instruction and at least 10 hours of behind the wheel instruction.

“Illinois currently requires 30 hours of classroom and 6 hours of behind the wheel so if ISBE adopts the recommendations that would be a significant increase which may create some staffing challenges,” he explained. “However, we’ll have to wait and see what we get from ISBE.”

“Our drivers education program is up to date with the expectations of the news laws and curriculum requirements,” Sisil said.

Other new laws will have an impact on higher education.

In an effort to get more people to pursue careers in human services Senate Bill 3925, signed June 10, establishes a student loan repayment program.

Subject to appropriations, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will award loan repayment grants to qualified individuals with an associate degree or higher who works for a human services agency that contracts with or is grant-funded by a state agency that provides “direct or indirect services that ensure that individuals have essential elements to build and maintain physical, emotional and economic well-being at every phase of life.”

Awards can be made for a up to four years. Maximum amounts are $3,000 per year for someone with an associate degree, $15,000 per year for a person with a bachelor’s degree and $25,000 per year for a person with a master’s degree or higher, with a $5,000 per-year add-on if the applicant holds certain professional licenses.

Meanwhile, students currently enrolled in any program at a public university or community college will have access to trained individuals who can help them apply for federal, state or local assistance based on their financial need.

House Bill 4201, signed June 7, requires those institutions to designate a “benefits navigator” to help students identify and determine their eligibility for various benefit programs.