In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. AP Photo, File

Come together — virtually or in person — on Jan. 16 for the annual celebration honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s march will take place in person at 10 a.m. on the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn in Leesburg, Virginia. The celebration and program will take place via a live streamed event that can be viewed on YouTube @MLKMarchLeesburg starting at noon Jan. 16.