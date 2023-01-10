Read full article on original website
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is on a hot streak as they host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday, January 15 (1/15/2023) at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 78-73 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse college basketball predictions & odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The ACC is usually one of the better conferences year in and year out in all of college basketball. This year is no...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-73 victory vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse unleashes press,...
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —With 15:08 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame lead Syracuse 59-42. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser if he transitioned into Rip Wheeler, hopped out of his courtside seat and took the Orange down to the train station.
Syracuse freshmen star as Orange finish furious comeback against Notre Dame (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will be looking for its second win over Notre Dame and its ninth victory in its last 11 games when it hosts the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange’s improved results this year...
Syracuse Basketball: Recruiting service has ‘Cuse in lead for 4-star guard
Elijah Moore from New York City, a lethal four-star shooting guard in the 2024 class, has Syracuse basketball among his five finalists and could make a college decision in the near future. A few days ago, the 6-foot-4 Moore disclosed a top five of the Orange, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and...
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Updating The Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 Zip Tracker
The Syracuse Orange have been a tough team to figure out during the 22-23 season. Just when you think the Orange have turned the corner they remind you that it’s not going to be a linear progression. While we can break down the improved three-point shooting or debate who...
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
Nick Monroe Leaving Syracuse For Minnesota
Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe is expected to leave the Orange and take a co-defensive coordinator position with Minnesota, sources confirmed. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Monroe was the defensive pass game coordinator with Syracuse this past season and was the interim ...
Who are midseason indoor track and field MVPs? 24 Section III coaches make their picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — Halfway through the winter season, Section III’s best track and field athletes are putting on a show at their meets. We asked every Section III coach for an athlete who has stepped up and earned the title of midseason Most Valuable Player this winter. Here are the responses from coaches that responded:
He’s back: WR Damien Alford withdraws name from transfer portal, will stay at Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a quick dip in the transfer portal, Syracuse football wide receiver Damien Alford is sticking with the Orange. Alford withdrew his name from the portal late Wednesday night. He had entered the portal Tuesday.
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
High school basketball roundup: Baldwinsville girls knock off Utica Notre Dame in OT at Juggler Classic
The Baldwinsville varsity girls basketball team used clutch free throws to top Utica Notre Dame, 68-65, in overtime during the opening round of the 50th annual Juggler Classic.
Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
West Genesee, Baldwinsville, Liverpool snatch titles at Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial invite (79 photos)
Over 30 Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the annual Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. The Baldwinsville boys and girls teams grabbed titles in the afternoon session. Jamesville-DeWitt came in second on both sides of the standings. Henninger’s girls finished third, while Auburn placed third in the boys results.
Skaneateles boys basketball pulls away in final minutes to down Solvay (37 photos)
Skaneateles and Solvay were immersed in a quality Onondaga High School League Liberty National Division matchup on the Bearcats’ home court Friday evening. The Lakers would build comfortable leads, but the Bearcats found ways to claw back into the contest. Solvay cut it to a 1-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Skaneateles managed to pull away in the final minutes of regulation to take a 62-55 victory.
Syracuse Mets, all AAA baseball teams to use robot umpires in 2023 (report)
All Class AAA minor league baseball teams will use “robot umpires” in 2023, according to a new report. Sources told ESPN that the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this year, including for Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. The technology, known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system, lets a computer call balls and strikes instead of a human ump.
