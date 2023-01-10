ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-73 victory vs. Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse unleashes press,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score at Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 83-73 victory at Boston College on Thursday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Nick Monroe Leaving Syracuse For Minnesota

Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe is expected to leave the Orange and take a co-defensive coordinator position with Minnesota, sources confirmed. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Monroe was the defensive pass game coordinator with Syracuse this past season and was the interim ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch blow past Rocket, 7-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Laval Rocket, 7-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The win snaps a five-game skid for the Crunch and advances the team to 14-13-2-3 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval. Crunch...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Baldwinsville, Liverpool snatch titles at Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial invite (79 photos)

Over 30 Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the annual Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. The Baldwinsville boys and girls teams grabbed titles in the afternoon session. Jamesville-DeWitt came in second on both sides of the standings. Henninger’s girls finished third, while Auburn placed third in the boys results.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Skaneateles boys basketball pulls away in final minutes to down Solvay (37 photos)

Skaneateles and Solvay were immersed in a quality Onondaga High School League Liberty National Division matchup on the Bearcats’ home court Friday evening. The Lakers would build comfortable leads, but the Bearcats found ways to claw back into the contest. Solvay cut it to a 1-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but Skaneateles managed to pull away in the final minutes of regulation to take a 62-55 victory.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets, all AAA baseball teams to use robot umpires in 2023 (report)

All Class AAA minor league baseball teams will use “robot umpires” in 2023, according to a new report. Sources told ESPN that the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this year, including for Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. The technology, known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system, lets a computer call balls and strikes instead of a human ump.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

