The Baileys Harbor Town Board decided in December to move forward with two projects that are part of the plan to turn the former Nelson property into a public park. One of the projects is design development of the waterfront, park and beach. Edgewater Resources, the consulting firm that the town is working with on the project, took a project proposal to the Nelson Property Ad Hoc Committee on Dec. 1, and from there, the committee decided to recommend it to the board.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO