Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia Ann Gibson
Patricia Ann Gibson, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Memorial S.N.F. She was born to Boyd and Edna (Young) Ladd. On May 12, 1951, she married Leslie Gibson in the Town of Scott. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1986. Patricia enjoyed walking, reading, and spending...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Robert Lyle Weber
Robert Lyle Weber, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Medical Center. He was born in Sturgeon Bay to Raymond and Kathryn (Hartel) Weber. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Robert worked at Warner Wholesale in Sturgeon Bay for many years until his retirement. He married Delores A. Broeckel in 1964 in Sturgeon Bay. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Scandia Village
Across the country, health care facilities such as hospitals and senior-care centers are facing unprecedented challenges. Though not necessarily caused by the pandemic, the challenges have been exacerbated by the pandemic, and in many cases, have been brought to a crisis point. In northern Door County, our own Scandia Village...
Door County Pulse
New Tower with Helical Ramp Recommended for Potawatomi Tower
Those fighting for the tower’s repair are not happy with the design options. The long-awaited conceptual designs for the Potawatomi State Park observation tower were made public on Thursday evening during a brief presentation from Grāef, an engineering, design, planning and consulting firm. The recommended option turned out...
Door County Pulse
Server of the Week: Sara Krouse
You don’t have to work hard to find where to look. Comfy and warm – it’s Yardstick on Steele. And guides you away from the boring and bland. Her head’s full of knowledge – great for the trivia league! – Just one of the reasons...
Door County Pulse
Rheins Moving Practice to Sister Bay
Courtney Rheins will be moving her practice to Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) Sister Bay clinic upon its spring 2023 opening. She has been a nurse practitioner in DCMC’s internal medicine department for nearly a year and recently began seeing patients in the Fish Creek clinic. To learn more, establish care with Rheins at the Sister Bay location or schedule an appointment, visit dcmedical.org.
Door County Pulse
Discussion Group on Death
Those interested in talking about death and the afterlife are invited to participate in an open discussion group where all beliefs are welcomed and respected. The next meeting will be held Jan. 19, 1-2:30 pm, at the ADRC of Door County, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Steve Freier...
Door County Pulse
Door-Tran Receives $7,000 Grant
Door-Tran has been awarded a Legacy Grant of $7,088.22 by the Wispact Foundation – funding that will allow the organization to provide half-price taxi vouchers to Door County residents with disabilities. “Taxis, which are independently owned, make them ineligible to receive any state or federal assistance for their operating...
Door County Pulse
Time Is Running Out to Treat Ash Trees
Northeastern Wisconsin forestry experts predict that emerald ash borers will kill more than 90% of all the large ash trees in Door County during the next few years, but property owners still may be able to save some prized trees. Tree owners need to start planning this winter if they...
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales
After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
Door County Pulse
New EMR Crew Chief in Baileys Harbor
Dan Kiehnau was appointed emergency medical responder (EMR) crew chief at a Baileys Harbor Town Board meeting Dec. 9. Kiehnau will take over for former EMR crew chief Bill Reifsnyder, who resigned in December 2022 after 12 years of service. Two members of the EMR crew expressed interest in the...
Door County Pulse
Taking to Heartland-10
The Door County Board of Supervisors closed out 2022 with a one-of-a-kind situation that involved Resource Planning Committee (RPC) members reneging on their support of a request that had come from the Town of Liberty Grove. The town had petitioned the county to allow two additional types of businesses in...
Door County Pulse
Shelved Sturgeon Bay Project Opens West Waterfront Site to Possible NERR Visitor Center
Now that a development project on Sturgeon Bay’s West Waterfront is no longer proceeding, a fourth city-owned site has been added to the offerings to attract the Bay of Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) visitor center to Sturgeon Bay. In his report to the Sturgeon Bay Common...
Door County Pulse
Giv’er Fest Raises Funds for Secret Santa
The Mink River Basin in Ellison Bay raised $3,346 for the Secret Santa program during its Giv’er Fest in December. Corey Diltz (left) and Linden Ray (right) of Mink River Basin presented the check to Jane Lee (center) of Secret Santa.
Door County Pulse
Washington Island Sportsman’s Club Backs Pilot Island Petition
The Washington Island Sportsman’s Club is urging Door County residents to support an online petition related to the future use of Pilot Island. The petition drive is a follow-up to a two-hour public meeting the club arranged in October on Washington Island with representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), which now manages Pilot Island as part of the Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
Door County Pulse
Training for Nonprofit Leaders
UW-Green Bay is launching an on-demand, self-paced training program for existing or aspiring nonprofit board members who want to become more effective in their work to improve the quality of life in their communities. Developed by the Nonprofit Education and Development Network, the Rewards and Responsibilities of Board Service Program...
Door County Pulse
Women’s Giving Circle Meets Jan. 23
The next quarterly meeting of the 100+ Women Who Care Door County (100+WWC) giving circle will be held Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30 pm, both in person at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor, and via livestream. Registration and social hour will begin at 5:30 pm. Three nonprofits will...
Door County Pulse
Hope United Offers Mental-Health Education
As Hope United Church in Sturgeon Bay continues to explore certification as a WISE (Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive and Engaged) congregation, it will present educational opportunities to increase understanding of mental illness and the people it affects. Sheriff Tammy Sternard will present the next program – on mental health and the...
Door County Pulse
Hope Church Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.
Hope United Church of Christ is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a free program Jan. 15, 9 am. All are welcome. The service following the program at the church, 141 S. 12th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, will also be dedicated to King’s memory.
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Moves Forward with Two Nelson Property Projects
The Baileys Harbor Town Board decided in December to move forward with two projects that are part of the plan to turn the former Nelson property into a public park. One of the projects is design development of the waterfront, park and beach. Edgewater Resources, the consulting firm that the town is working with on the project, took a project proposal to the Nelson Property Ad Hoc Committee on Dec. 1, and from there, the committee decided to recommend it to the board.
