Read full article on original website
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for former Steelers receiver
Nearly six months after the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles standout receiver Charles Johnson, the state medical examiner’s office released its findings in the case. According to the report, the 50-year-old took his own life by overdosing on drugs. According to reports, the medical examiner determined...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Playoffs pit Bengals against Ravens in quick rematch
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Ravens play for the second consecutive week — and third time this season — on Sunday night in a wild-card playoff game. The AFC North rivals know each other pretty well by now. “They know what we try to do on offense,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lamar Jackson says in tweet he's suffered grade 2 PCL sprain
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens still are practicing without Lamar Jackson. Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account. “Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Vikings get upstart Giants in playoffs with 'do it now' view
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league’s leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer. Just because O’Connell’s career is ascending...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick named to AP 1st-team All-Pro list for 3rd time in career
Minkah Fitzpatrick continues to pull in the hardware. The Pittsburgh Steelers free safety was named to the AP All-Pro first team Friday for the third time in his NFL career. Fitzpatrick also made the first-team list in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was the only Steelers player to earn a spot on the first or second teams. San Francisco’s Talanoa Hufanga was the other safety named to the first team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: These Steelers are heroes, too
I agree with the writer of the letter “Essential workers, not football players, are heroes” (Dec. 29, TribLIVE) that workers who bear the burden of bitter cold temperatures should be applauded. He also said that football players, (who also endure the cold) should be ashamed and embarrassed as football is not work. I disagree. Football is hard and dangerous work.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brock Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks in playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game Saturday. Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett for Browns favoritism comments
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney now says he’s sorry. Clowney said he apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after the defensive end criticized Cleveland, saying the organization favored his teammate and was more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning. Clowney...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg rides point guard Marcus Cleveland to win vs. Riverview
Making a play call came quickly to Damian Davies on Friday. The Leechburg boys basketball coach could call out “Georgetown, layup” repeatedly when Blue Devils point guard Marcus Cleveland had the ball. Starting in the second quarter, Cleveland delivered nearly on demand. He finished with 35 points as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden's Hot Take: Pirates need to capitalize after signing Andrew McCutchen
Now that Andrew McCutchen is again a Pirate, a big switch must be made: McCutchen should change his uniform number from 22, the digits he wore during his prior Pittsburgh tenure. It doesn’t matter what number McCutchen uses. It just has to be different. There’s no conflict: No. 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Dolphins pass Steelers for dubious playoff stat; interesting college coaching name gets NFL interview
Postseason accolades keep rolling in for Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. A familiar college coaching name that may catch the Steelers’ eye is getting a look from the Denver Broncos. The Steelers have been passed by the Miami Dolphins for a dubious statistical note. In hockey, Connor McDavid keeps...
Comments / 0