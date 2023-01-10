ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Oconee County man arrested on child sex crime charges

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Child sex crime charges have been field against an Oconee County man after he allegedly was found with nude photos of a teenager. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says, a school resource officer discovered that the nude photos of a teenage student were obtained by a man over 50 years old.

An investigation was launched back in August following the discovery. Evidence was found that determined 51 year old, Leonard Franklin Smith of Westminster had obtained the sexually explicit images of the teen. He was arrested and is charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor.

Due to what were described as health related issues, a bond hearing was held for Smith at an off-site location. He was granted bond and has been released from custody. The Sheriff's Office says, their investigation is ongoing.

Greenville, SC
