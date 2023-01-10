ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, NC

Four injured, six arrested following WNC stabbing

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

It was a chaotic scene in Western North Carolina, as 4 people were stabbed and 6 were arrested at an Air BNB property. The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing at a rental property in Marshall, about 20 miles North of Asheville.

The incident involved several people that were believed to be under the influence of heavy drugs. All of the 6 people arrested were charged with felony possession of cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Five of the group face those charges, a 6th suspect Jay Caleb Bell was charged for assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff's Office says, the 6 people were vacationing in Madison County when the incident occurred. The North Carolina Bureau Of Investigations has been called in to assist with the investigation.

