Hennessey’s $2.7m Venom F5 Revolution is the street-legal hypercar that might finally break the 300mph barrier

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HENNESSEY has unveiled its new $2.7million track-focused Venom F5 Revolution Hypercar variant that will be limited to 24 examples.

The cutting-edge vehicle is slated to make a run at breaking the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport’s top speed record of 304.773mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xF8DZ_0k9i3kTn00
The Venom F5 revolution runs on a twin-turbocharged V8 engine Credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering/Cover Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GV2SM_0k9i3kTn00
A carbon fiber wing shown mounted on the back of Hennessey’s Venom F5 Revolution Credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering/Cover Images

Hennessey first unveiled the standard F5 two years ago with the promise of smashing the non-production Bugatti model’s record.

But the Revolution F5 variant boasts performance specs that now increase its chances of taking home a top speed record.

Hennessey’s Venom F5 Revolution will deliver 1,817 horsepower via a twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain.

Balancing this car’s massive power are aerodynamic enhancements, retuned suspension, new wheels and a roof-mounted air intake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6ieK_0k9i3kTn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFeYn_0k9i3kTn00

If you’re looking to study the Venom F5 Revolution’s performance, the hypercar is equipped with a digital onboard track telemetry system.

Data within this telemetry system includes but isn’t limited to lap times, splits and cornering g-forces.

Hennessey CEO John Hennessey said an attempt to dethrone the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport’s top speed record could occur on a Texas highway, Motor1 reports.

The American auto manufacturer targets 311mph as the Venom F5’s top speed, but the vehicle’s projected fastest pace is 334mph.

While Hennessey has been promising to break the Bugatti Chrion Supersport’s speed record for two years, manufacturing a new hypercar takes time.

Hennessey built its first F5 in 2020, assembling two more in 2021 and 10 more models in 2022.

The F5 Venom Revolution will make its global in-person debut at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance on January 15.

A recent episode of Jay Leno’s Garage showed the former late-night host and musician Post Malone track-testing a Venom F5.

Before hitting the track, Malone said he was “excited and terrified at the same time” to drive the hypercar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3wIu_0k9i3kTn00
The Venom F5 Revolution will be limited to 24 examples Credit: Hennessey Performance Engineering/Cover Images

The star rapper overcame his fears and got behind the wheel of the F5 after Leno ran a few laps.

Malone executed smooth runs around the closed course, with Leno advising the multimillionaire on how to handle braking and turns.

