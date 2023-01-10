ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Gilda’s Club Holding Yoga Program Tonight

Let’s get together and talk about yoga! Yoga has a lot of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Join our Chair Yoga instructor, Kelly Craft, LVCYT to talk about the various benefits of yoga, how yoga can help manage symptoms and side effects of a cancer diagnosis, and what to expect from the yoga sessions at Gilda’s Club. Kelly will demonstrate what a couple of the poses look like and we encourage you to ask any questions you may have.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend

-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Davenport Gilda’s Club Holding Night Of Remembrance

Join Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities Social Work Intern, Kayla, for a night remembering the members who have died in recent years next Thursday. This is our first remembrance night since the pandemic started, so any member who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be honored and remembered. Come together to make memory jars, and tell stories about the loved ones we are remembering.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight

The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Molly!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. She’s an aspiring doggie model. She finds the wardrobe changes a bit tedious. Molly is a 6 year old female spayed Great Dane. Molly needs a home with kids 12+, no cats, and may do well with other dogs with a slow introduction. She is up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Could you see herself walking the run way with her? Please come meet her.
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, Eldridge and DeWitt Recognized For Excellence

Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, IL and DeWitt and Eldridge, IA have been named 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award ® winners by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to their performance in patient experience.
ELDRIDGE, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport Awarded Over $15 Million In Grants For Buses, Road Improvements

In addition to the funding that City Council allocates each year for a variety of capital improvement projects, City staff also pursues a number of grant opportunities each year to leverage the investment the City has made on a number of projects. This year, the City was awarded over $15 million dollars in grants to invest in projects across our community such as electric buses, road improvements, and creative placemaking.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Campaign For Excellence Helps Local Students

The Campaign for Excellence is an annual campaign that involves both individual and business donors which provide financial support to a wide variety of worthwhile activities and programs throughout the entire school district. Grants are made available and awarded for the benefit all of District 41’s schools, classrooms, teams, and...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy