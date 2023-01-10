Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
Davenport manufacturer APS accepting applications for $5,000 STEM award to area graduates
Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) is now accepting applications for its $5,000 award for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit- and need-based, one-time gift. Now in its sixth year, the scholarship is named...
IceStravaganza Skates Into Downtown Davenport This Weekend
– Beautiful ice carvings (more than 36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. – Your favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with colorful LED lights. – Viewable on the boardwalk or drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. –...
Gilda’s Club Holding Yoga Program Tonight
Let’s get together and talk about yoga! Yoga has a lot of physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Join our Chair Yoga instructor, Kelly Craft, LVCYT to talk about the various benefits of yoga, how yoga can help manage symptoms and side effects of a cancer diagnosis, and what to expect from the yoga sessions at Gilda’s Club. Kelly will demonstrate what a couple of the poses look like and we encourage you to ask any questions you may have.
Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend
-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
ZZTop Raw Whiskey Tour Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
ZZ Top: Raw Whisky Tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM!. Tickets are on sale at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half...
Divas Drag Show Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy TONIGHT!
The Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is thrilled to welcome back the areas premiere drag show VIVA LA DIVAS on Friday night!. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $12 day of for this two hour show!! You must be 18 or older to attend – no exceptions.
Davenport Gilda’s Club Holding Night Of Remembrance
Join Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities Social Work Intern, Kayla, for a night remembering the members who have died in recent years next Thursday. This is our first remembrance night since the pandemic started, so any member who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be honored and remembered. Come together to make memory jars, and tell stories about the loved ones we are remembering.
Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight
The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Molly!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. She’s an aspiring doggie model. She finds the wardrobe changes a bit tedious. Molly is a 6 year old female spayed Great Dane. Molly needs a home with kids 12+, no cats, and may do well with other dogs with a slow introduction. She is up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Could you see herself walking the run way with her? Please come meet her.
Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, Eldridge and DeWitt Recognized For Excellence
Genesis Physical Therapy clinics in Aledo, IL and DeWitt and Eldridge, IA have been named 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award ® winners by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to their performance in patient experience.
Malibu Jack’s Coming To Iowa? New Indoor Theme Park Opening In Bettendorf This Fall
A new indoor theme park is coming to Bettendorf this fall!. According to a press release sent out today from Jester FEC, the Lexington, Kentucky company has purchased the former Schnucks and Marshalls stores at Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road and will be building a new indoor theme park there this year, with a fall 2023 opening date slated.
How Well Do YOU Know Music? Find Out Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT With New Music Bingo!
If you think so, you can check it out EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm at The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf). B-I-N-G-O + Name That Tune + Sing-a-longs = Rock Star Bingo. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. “And she’s watching him with...
Getting Married? Bridal Expo Hitting Quad-Cities This Weekend
NABE, pronounced (Nah-bay), stands for Not Another Bridal Expo. Instead of the typical bridal expo we’re all used to, NABE throws a wedding. Now you can ditch the list and plan your wedding with a wedding. Meet vendors as they do what they love on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023....
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Davenport Awarded Over $15 Million In Grants For Buses, Road Improvements
In addition to the funding that City Council allocates each year for a variety of capital improvement projects, City staff also pursues a number of grant opportunities each year to leverage the investment the City has made on a number of projects. This year, the City was awarded over $15 million dollars in grants to invest in projects across our community such as electric buses, road improvements, and creative placemaking.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa In This Week’s FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Rock Island’s Campaign For Excellence Helps Local Students
The Campaign for Excellence is an annual campaign that involves both individual and business donors which provide financial support to a wide variety of worthwhile activities and programs throughout the entire school district. Grants are made available and awarded for the benefit all of District 41’s schools, classrooms, teams, and...
‘In Living Color’s’ Tommy Davidson Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City This Weekend
Tommy Davidson will perform at Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, January 7, 2023 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. The star of In Living Color, The Proud Family and more, Tommy Davidson’s exceptional range has earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer.
Have A Country Music New Year At Iowa’s Fairgrounds Tonight!
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., is presenting a country-themed New Year’s Eve Bash, with Cooper Alan with Special guest the Dirt Road Rockers. Event starts at 6 p.m. If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on...
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0