QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. She’s an aspiring doggie model. She finds the wardrobe changes a bit tedious. Molly is a 6 year old female spayed Great Dane. Molly needs a home with kids 12+, no cats, and may do well with other dogs with a slow introduction. She is up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Could you see herself walking the run way with her? Please come meet her.

MILAN, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO