Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL playoffs point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in an NFL Super Wild Card Weekend game .

What do the odds say about the game?

The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The 49ers are -500 on the moneyline in the game.

The Seahawks are +400.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

The Seahawks are coming off a 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 38-13.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Week 2, 27-7. San Francisco beat Seattle in Week 15, 21-13.

The NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. MST Saturday and can be seen on Fox.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

More: NFL power rankings: 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Jaguars on fire entering NFL playoffs

More: Super Bowl odds: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills favorites to win NFL playoffs

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL playoffs point spread, moneyline, total

