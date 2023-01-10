Southern Brewing Company hinted on its Instagram page that it has produced an IPA that will celebrate Georgia football's back-to-back national titles.

The beer is titled 'Back 2 Back' and the photo showed a fan holding a can of the brew in SoFi Stadium as Georgia football celebrated in the background.

"BACK 2 BACK CHAMPS! It's GREAT to be a Georgia Bulldog!" The post read. "We've got something special coming at you, Athens!"

The brewery, @sobrewco on Instagram, replied on its post that the beer will be on the market later this week.

Southern Brewing COO Steven Brand told the Athens Banner-Herald that the idea evolved from another batch of IPA they were brewing for 2023.

"I was like, if we're going to do this then let's make something new," Brand said. "Let's make something crazy. As we were putting together our plan for 2023, we had this window for this IPA and we didn't have a name. So, it kind of worked and fit."

The company will have the beer in pint form and in 6-packs at its taprooms in Monroe and Athens on Tuesday afternoon. It will begin distributing locally to Athens package stores on Wednesday.

"Our pitch is 'here's what's coming, here's our plan,' because we want retailers to order it so that customers can go and pick it up from there stores, too," Brand said. "The idea is for people to ask their favorite beer store and look for it, so beer stores can order it."

The 7-year-old brewery has several UGA and Athens-themed beers, including the 'Hobnail Boot IPA', The 'Red and Black' sour ale, '7 a.m.' lager, and the now defunct 'Broad Street Ale.'

The Bulldogs demolished TCU, 65-7, on Monday night and became the first in the College Football Playoff era (2014) to claim consecutive College Football Playoff championships.

Southern Brewing's Athens taproom is located at 231 Collins Industrial Blvd.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens brewery releases IPA celebrating Georgia football's back-to-back championships