Below are details about when and where you can buy Athens Banner-Herald Georgia football national championship editions of the newspaper and posters.

Note: The newspapers and posters are no longer being sold at 1 Press Place (the former ABH office).

What is available and where can I buy?

Copies of the newspaper can be purchased online here .

The Wednesday, Jan. 11 edition of the newspaper — with coverage of the Bulldogs victory against TCU and frame-worthy fronts on A1 and the sports section — and a glossy poster of the front page will be available at the ABH office, located at 2005 S. Milledge.

A commemorative national championship special section will run Saturday, Jan. 14 and be available for purchase on newsstands, grocery stores and convenience stores. The Saturday edition will also be available in the office starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

How much do these cost and how can I pay?

Newspapers are $2 per copy, posters are $15 each. There will be no limit for the amount available to purchase per customer.

Only cash or check is accepted for in-office purchases. Credit card purchases can be made online .

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How to get Athens Banner-Herald UGA national championship newspapers and posters