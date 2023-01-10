ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame Feature: Abbie Lehman Chaffin

Abbie Lehman Chaffin is part of the 2023 Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame induction class. The class will be inducted on Sat., Jan. 14. One of Wichita State's greatest setter-middle combinations enjoyed a long history, one that Pittsburg State basketball almost tore apart. Abbie (Lehman) Chaffin considered herself...
Hot-Shooting Tulane Downs Wichita State

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane built an early lead and never looked back in a 76-53 win over Wichita State Wednesday night in Devlin Fieldhouse. Wichita State (11-6, 1-3) has now dropped three straight games after winning its conference opener. DJ McCarty scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting....
MBB Preview: Tulsa (Jan. 14)

TULSA (4-11, 0-4) at WICHITA STATE (8-8, 1-3) Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 | 3:02 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Dave Dahl. Series: WSU leads 74-63 (42-23 in Wichita); Last: Mar. 10, 2022 in Fort Worth (TLS, 73-67) PROMOTION:. The first 5,000 fans in attendance...
RH: Podcast with Ezinne and Chidera Okoro on Shocker Track and Field

Ezinne Okoro and Chidera Okoro join the podcast with the indoor track and field season near to talk about their journey to Wichita State, the team atmosphere with the Shockers and how the high school track meet at Cessna Stadium introduced them to the university. We discuss the difficulty of...
Shockers Excel in Classroom During Fall Semester

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State had 191 student-athletes, from the 15 sponsored NCAA sports, named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll and had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.34 for the Fall 2022 semester. In order to be named to the AD's Honor Roll, student-athletes must have a grade-point...
