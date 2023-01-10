ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Matlow announces candidacy for state Democratic chair, may face eligibility challenge

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow has tossed his hat in the ring to head the Florida Democratic Party, a move which he hopes can turn the tides of the party's dismal election turnout in November.

Matlow, noting Florida’s overwhelming Republican victories,  announced he was submitting his name for the position the same day Manny Diaz tendered his resignation as the leader of the statewide party. In an interview, he said he would continue serving as a Tallahassee city commissioner if elected leader.

“In 2022, President Biden had one of the most successful democratic midterms in decades. Unfortunately, in Florida we trended in a different direction,” Matlow wrote in a social media post. “Too many people stayed home. We didn't have the infrastructure in place to win.”

Diaz became chairman in 2020 but in November, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sailed to victory by a 20-point margin. Republicans also won all three cabinet seats and supermajorities in the state Legislature. At the same time, the GOP solidified four U.S. congressional seats.

In his resignation letter to the Democratic Executive Committee, Diaz, a former mayor of Miami, spelled out some of the issues affecting Democratic turnout.

“However, we cannot win elections if we continue to rely on voter registration to drive turnout, build field operations only around elections, and expect to get our vote out without engaging voters where they live; listening to them and earning their trust — helping everyday people with their everyday problems,” he wrote.

Diaz interjected himself into the Tallahassee mayoral race at the last moment, throwing his support behind John Dailey, who won a second term in a tough race against Kristin Dozier.

While other local progressives struggled to secure spots up and down the local ballot, Matlow won his second term handily beating challenger David Bellamy by a double digit margin. He noted how his challenger and his backers spent big to turn the seat to Bellamy, who was backed by local GOP officials and a variety of large donors.

His is a strategy that can work at the state level, Matlow said.

“Working together, Democrats can support their local DECs and lay the framework needed to win statewide,” he said. “It's an exciting day for the Democratic Party. This is just the beginning and I humbly submit my name for consideration as Florida Democratic Party chair.”

Since his election in 2018, Matlow has become a polarizing and outspoken figure in local politics. He’s scrapped with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce over its influence and regularly butts heads with establishment politicians. He often finds himself on the losing side of the 3-2 majority votes on the City Commission. He led efforts to reverse that voting bloc in the 2022 elections, but voters opted for the status quo.

Whether or not Matlow is eligible for the position is another issue.

The DEC’s organizational bylaws indicate that top party officials, including chair, must be elected from people already in party leadership positions at the local, state or national level. They can also select any person who “has served but is not currently serving as a Democratic elected official” within the last eight years.

Matlow, whose city commission seat is considered non-partisan, told the Democrat he was exploring “a few paths to eligibility.”

Other names have been floated as possible replacements for Diaz, including former Miami-Dade Sen. Annette Taddeo, former state Rep. Sean Shaw and former Orlando-based state Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith.

Also in the mix is newly elected Leon County Democratic Party Chairman and Matlow aide Ryan Ray.

Ray said at one point he considered the position but would not face off in a party election against his boss.

“It’s nice to be thought of, but I support Commissioner Matlow,” Ray said in an interview with the Democrat. “I think Commissioner Matlow would be a great party chair.”

