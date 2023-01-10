ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Section 8 housing voucher waitlist to reopen next week. Here's how to apply

By Ashley Balcerzak, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago

New Jersey is opening its statewide waitlist next Tuesday for Section 8 vouchers, a federally funded program that allows low-income families to spend roughly a third of their paychecks on housing expenses, with the government subsidizing the rest owed to landlords.

Families can visit WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 between Jan. 17 and Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to fill out a pre-application for the waiting list. Some 20,000 families will be selected in a random lottery by the Department of Community Affairs. Winners will be notified via email, or applicants can check their status after Feb. 24.

Certain New Jerseyans will receive priority placement on the waiting list, including veterans and their spouses, people experiencing homelessness, domestic violence survivors and people with disabilities.

Applicants must earn less than specific county income limits, be 18 or older or be an emancipated minor, and have an email address. Families will be required to report names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and income information for all members of the household, including temporary assistance, Social Security, pensions, child support and unemployment.

The application is available in 90 languages. Those with disabilities who need assistance filling out the form can contact the Department of Community Affairs between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 609-292-4080 and select Option 9, or email customer.service@dca.nj.gov . Paper applications will not be accepted unless approved by the department on a case-by-case basis.

New Jersey's DCA Housing Choice Voucher program is the 13th-largest in the nation, serving more than 24,000 families each year with a $264 million annual budget. The statewide agency pays an average of $938 a month rent payment. New Jersey is also home to nearly 100 local housing authorities that offer additional vouchers for their regions.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Section 8 housing voucher waitlist to reopen next week. Here's how to apply

Comments / 9

Hashim Cooper
4d ago

hopefully people from New Jersey or at least citizens of the USA get accepted or at least a chance to get chosen... not for nothing but it's not many that made the cut a few months ago when the refugees from at least 4 other countries have relocated and received this assistance with GOV help way before asylum get approved to and from USA especially NJ. Brazil, Ukraine, Afghanistan etc etc.

Reply(3)
6
Maria Vera
4d ago

Perth Amboy had the largest scams on section 8 ! It’s unbelievable how people have money to travel and buy new cars and yet they scam themselves into section 8 ! That’s Perth Amboy fir you and the homeless in the streets looking for help!

Reply(2)
4
