Piles of deer carcasses and bones dumped on Johnson County, Arkansas land

Hundreds of whitetail deer carcasses and bones were found on private Johnson County land, and sheriff's deputies and state wildlife officers cited a man for illegal dumping.

The grisly discovery by the landowner that caused a putrid stench was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff's office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission .

Illegally dumping deer carcasses can spread chronic waste disease, a commission spokesman reports. None of the remains had been buried properly when found, and the man accused of dumping them did not have permission, law officers allege.

The sheriff's office responded to a report about the dumping of hundreds of deer carcasses, bones, and guts on Jan. 4.

Dennis R. Daniel of Clarksville was cited by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer with littering of carcasses, said commission spokesman Keith Stephens in Little Rock.

Daniel had told a deer processor and taxidermist that he was going to dispose of the carcasses and bones legally. But instead, about 350 carcasses were dumped along with bones and hides.

The landowner called the sheriff's department first, Stephens said.

Daniel faces a $1,000 fine and an order to clean up the dead deer and its parts. The decomposing carcasses appeared to have been dumped sometime after the beginning of the fall deer season, Stephens said.

He warned that dumping deer carcasses can spread disease.

"Doing this is how chronic waste disease is spread," Stephens said. "Obviously, there is no way we can test now for it, but it is not a good idea to take deer from other counties to dump."

Arkansas has had cases of chronic waste disease reported in southern Arkansas recently, but have not had reports it is widespread currently in the state, but officials continue to monitor the threat to deer.

"It is a big deal," Stephens said.

On Facebook, the Johnson County Sheriff's office reported:

"We got tagged today in a private Facebook post after one of our deputies helped solve a case which had perplexed the landowner. Good job Deputy (Jason) Cole!"

"I can't can't get into details for various reasons, but here's a huge shout out to the Johnson County Sheriff's office and local Arkansas Game and Fish officers for solving a two crimes I reported less than 24 hours ago."

The landowner had stated he found "hundreds of deer carcasses as well as other assorted animal bones and guts on the same land."

The Johnson County Sheriff's office posted photos from the landowner.

"Here are some pictures of some piles of animal remains for your viewing pleasure. You will have to use your imagination on what the smell is like," the post states.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Piles of deer carcasses and bones dumped on Johnson County, Arkansas land