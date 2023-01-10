2023-24 college football national championship odds, picks: Georgia favored again

Well, that sure was anticlimactic, wasn’t it?

After a riveting season that saw one of the best Cinderella stories in college football history, Georgia laid waste to underdog TCU with a 65-7 victory to claim its second straight national championship – becoming the first repeat winner in the College Football Playoff era.

Naturally, oddsmakers opened the 2023 title market with Georgia as the consensus favorite, dealing at +300 at FanDuel as of Tuesday morning. If the Bulldogs were to reward chalk bettors with another title run, they’d be the first team to win three straight since Minnesota pulled off the hat trick from 1934-36.

Here’s a look at the opening odds to win the 2023-24 college football national championship at FanDuel (shorter than 200-1), along with four teams worth targeting within the early oddsboard:

Georgia +300 Alabama+600Ohio State+700Michigan+800 USC +1200 Clemson+1600Tennessee+2000Florida State+2000Penn State+2000Texas+2000 LSU +2000 Notre Dame+3000Oregon+3000 Washington +4000 TCU+5000Utah+5000Oklahoma+5000North Carolina+8000Texas A&M+8000Mississippi+8000UCLA+10000Auburn+10000Kentucky+12000Wisconsin+12000Kansas State+15000Miami+15000Oregon State+15000Mississippi State+15000Florida+15000Iowa+15000Minnesota+15000

Hairy Dawg waves a National Championship flag after a game between Texas Christian Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium on January 9, 2023 Getty Images

You can stare at this title price all you want. It likely isn’t getting any better over the next 12 months – not after what we saw on Monday night.

The Bulldogs followed up last season’s epic title run with the most dominant display in championship game history to cap off a mind-boggling 33-1 run over their last 34 games. That includes a ridiculous six wins over top-five teams to just one blemish, which it avenged a month later in last year’s title game.

Yes, Stetson Bennett isn’t walking through that door, but neither is Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud – the star passers for Georgia’s top two competitors in the title market. Kirby Smart’s crew returns a wealth of underclassmen talent around the eventual starting quarterback, who won’t have to do much to get the ‘Dawgs back in the playoffs.

With most of the nation’s top signal-callers moving on after this season, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams stands out as clearly the best quarterback in the country heading into 2023. And that could go a long way in this market.

The Trojans’ dual-threat star threw for 28 touchdowns to just four interceptions over his final eight starts, averaging nearly 400 total yards while adding seven touchdowns on the ground. Incredibly, USC went just 5-3 in those eight games thanks to some of the worst tackling I’ve ever seen from an otherwise elite program.

There’s enough talent on this roster to make a deep run in Lincoln Riley’s second year at the helm, so long as the Trojans can shore up some fixable issues on the defensive side of the ball. There’s risk here, but the upside is immense in Williams’ third year under Riley.

It’s easy to dunk on LSU given how unlikable coach Brian Kelly has been at every stop of his career. Yet the Tigers still posted 10 wins in Kelly’s debut and looked every bit like a juggernaut with a 63-7 win over Purdue to close the season.

That’s mighty impressive considering how quickly this team was cobbled together with transfers over the summer. Now it enters 2023 as one of the most experienced rosters in the country, stocked with NFL talent on both sides of the ball and led by a dangerous quarterback in Jaylen Daniels.

LSU has a much easier schedule next year and should be favored in all but its showdown with Alabama, which is a clear litmus test for this team’s title upside. I’d much rather be holding a 20-1 ticket entering that game than wishing I’d bought one beforehand.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and running back Noah Cain (21) prior to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington might be the best team you didn’t pay attention to in 2022, as two early losses killed the Huskies’ chances of a late-season playoff push. They’re loading up for one in 2023.

Michael Penix Jr., a fringe Heisman candidate in his first season at Washington, returns for another year in Kalen DeBoer’s high-flying offense after finishing second in the nation in passing yards (4,641). The Huskies’ bevy of talented upperclassmen followed suit, all with one clear goal in mind: bring a national championship trophy to Montlake.

That hasn’t happened since 1991, but this upcoming season feels as unpredictable as any with multiple top quarterbacks heading to the next level. TCU showed us the path to the title game isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed, and the Huskies have the talent to put up a fight should they get there.