FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man shot, killed while searching for his stolen car in south Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 43-year-old man died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. Police said initial reporting indicated that the victim, Christopher Mateen, was searching for his stolen car when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's...
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Thomas Chafin will spend the rest of his life in prison. Chafin was found guilty by a jury in November of 2022 of raping a seven-year-old child and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Man arrested by U.S. Marshals following death of 17-year-old in Marion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A murder suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting 17-year-old Jamear Douglas in Marion County last year. Marquise Adams is now in custody after he was captured by U.S. Marshals, according to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. Adams killed Douglas in front of his...
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
Woman found dead in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
Court documents: Inmate escaped mental facility by prying at window and breaking glass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who escaped from a West Columbus facility in December remains in custody in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said they check in daily and are still waiting for Jacob Davidson's extradition hearing there, which one West Virginia court official says is scheduled for next week.
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Missing Hilliard teen found safe
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police report that a missing teen has been found safe. Laney Osborne had been missing since Tuesday at about noon, but ABC 6 confirmed just after 4 p.m. Thursday that they had been found safe.
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
COTA to operate holiday transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate Holiday Service on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. When COTA operates Holiday Service, transit lines operate on their Sunday schedules. While the administrative offices and Customer Experience Center will be closed on...
Big Walnut students stage protest over book ban effort
SUNBURY, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Walnut Board of Education is taking up a controversial matter that could ban “Looking for Alaska” and a list of about 20 other books. Superintendent Ryan McLane said Thursday in an email, “the book has been used as a curriculum resource in our high school English class for years. This year it was one of the options students could choose from. It was not required reading for any student,”
