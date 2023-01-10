ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anselm Receives $2.8M in Federal Support

Saint Anselm College was awarded funds as part of the congressionally directed spending in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill signed Dec. 29 by President Biden. The college is slated to receive:. $600,000: For the Meelia Center for Community Engagement, Campus Ministry, and Saint Raphael Parish to coordinate and deliver programs...
