9 initial dispensaries in Connecticut approved for sale of adult-use recreational marijuana

Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder
Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch."
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
Town of Ramapo police say they're receiving complaints of trucks driving in residential areas
Town of Ramapo police say truck drivers are not paying attention to signs that advise them not to drive in residential areas
Mount Vernon road closures to impact Bee-Line bus service along those routes
Closures on Fulton Avenue between Beekman and East Third Street and East Third Street between Hartford and Langdon Avenues started at noon on Friday.
Fairfield bank robbery suspect expected to appear in court today
They say the suspect is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history including nearly 50 previous arrests on burglary, larceny, and drug charges.
Police: Spring Valley man crashes car into building, faces DWI charge
Authorities say around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man drove his 2022 Ram pickup into a building on East Eckerson Road before reversing the vehicle and taking off.
Ramapo police stopping heavy trucks from using roads they don't belong on
Ramapo police are enforcing road rules for heavy commercial vehicles and trucks that exceed posted road weight limits after issuing warnings and public messages.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
Body cam video shows officer shoot suspect accused of stealing police car in Bristol
The incident happened in Bristol Thursday following a report by Farmington police that a knife-wielding carjacking suspect was wanted for stealing a vehicle out of Hartford.
Life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. honored at Mount Vernon event
