ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Bad Bunny goes on hiatus and restricts all his social media accounts

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jawbW_0k9i3DXw00

Bad Bunny announced in 2022 that he would take 2023 to rest and enjoy life. After kicking off the new year with controversy , the Puerto Rican artist restricted his social media accounts until further notice.

The “Me Porto Bonito” interpreter made his Instagram and Twitter accounts private and left a message on his bio that reads: “You are going to miss me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2azV_0k9i3DXw00 Bad Bunny
“You are going to miss me”

Before going silent, Benito took to social media to defend himself after a situation with a fan while he was vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

In a viral video, Bad Bunny is seen walking alongside his friends in Casa de Campo, a private and exclusive residential community in La Romana on the southeast coast of the Caribbean nation. Suddenly, a woman got extremely close to the artist while holding her phone, shouting and recording in selfie mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECMlg_0k9i3DXw00 @badbunnypr

A few seconds later, Bad Bunny grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it into the bushes. The fan immediately stepped back to recover her phone while everyone following the artist became quiet for a moment. “You have to respect his space,” said someone from the crew. Another fan walking behind the artist said he was still the best even though he had that rude reaction.

After the much-talked-about moment, the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer took to Twitter to express his unapologetic point of view. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote. “Those who come to put a freaking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a disrespect, and I will treat it as is.” He also used a hashtag that loosely translates to “I don’t give a damn.”

RELATED:

Bad Bunny shares an unapologetic message after throwing a fan’s cell phone into the bushes

Fans believe ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Bad Bunny’s infamous phone-throwing controversy: Here’s the proof!

Bad Bunny and his Good Bunny Foundation handed thousands of Christmas gifts to children in Puerto Rico

Days later, fans undusted an episode of The Simpsons showcasing Bad Bunny’s song “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” alongside the famous characters. The clip shows Homer obsessed with his phone while Marge decides to leave him because of it. After trying to win her back, Homer finds her in the front row of a Bad Bunny concert to join the star on stage later. The animated version of Bad Bunny grabs Homer’s phone and smashes it on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNAKW_0k9i3DXw00 The Simpsons
Fans believe ‘The Simpsons’ predicted Bad Bunny’s infamous phone-trowing controversy

The now-viral video has fans believing it is another Simpson’s premonition, with many claiming “The Simpsons did it again.”

The official Twitter account for The Simpsons reacted by sharing the clip with the caption, “Otra ve‘ me toca ser el malo,” which translated into English means, “I have to be the bad guy again.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
CoinTelegraph

NFTs have a brighter future on Instagram than on Twitter

The nonfungible token (NFT) industry has experienced some market turbulence over the past few months, but this hasn’t stopped both Twitter and Instagram from making moves into an industry that some estimate could be worth $231 billion by 2030. This comes off the back of Twitter having recently announced...
France 24

Shakira sets social media alight with song haranguing ex Pique

The song "BZRP Music Session #53" was listened to 34 million times in just 17 hours and generated an avalanche of comments. The 45-year-old music star takes no prisoners as she launches into a tirade against her former partner, 35, even taking a pop at his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia.
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED

Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
dexerto.com

TikTok star Noah Brady dies aged 21

TikTok star Noah Brady, who also went by pworddestroyer69 on the social media app, has died at the age of 21. Noah accumulated over 350,000 followers on TikTok, where he went viral for tattooing himself every day for a year. He gained recognition for the first time in July 2021,...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
People

Spanish Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, Dies of Cancer After Sharing Final Heartbreaking Message with Fans

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," Elena Huelva wrote in her final Instagram post just before her death Spanish influencer Elena Huelva died just after sharing one final message with fans amid her journey with cancer. She was 20. Huelva's family confirmed her death via an Instagram Story shared on her account Tuesday, according to El Mundo. "Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything," the message said along with the hashtag Huelva often...
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique issues hilarious response to Shakira lyrics

Despite retiring from football in November, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight this week, albeit not from his own actions. His ex-partner Shakira released an untitled song with rapper Bizarrap, which contained references to Pique and Clara Chia, who was reportedly the reason for the split.
HOLAUSA

Kanye West reportedly got married to architectural designer Bianca Censori

Kanye West is giving marriage another try as he reportedly weds architectural designer Bianca Censori. According to several media outlets, the rapper and businessman is very serious about his new relationship. She is allegedly the same blonde woman he was recently captured with having lunch at the...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy