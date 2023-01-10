Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Audrey Laine Sawyer discusses local crafts
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Jane Kramer on the local music scene
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC
When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Conserving Carolina to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve
Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina ended 2022 with good news for lovers of the outdoors: On Dec. 30, the nonprofit completed the purchase of 34 acres in Brevard to expand the Bracken Mountain Preserve. The new land will bolster the existing 395-acre park, owned by the city of Brevard, which connects to Pisgah National Forest.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
NCDHHS, state legislators host Mental Health Town Hall Jan. 19 in Morganton
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley — alongside NC State Senators Jim Burgin and Warren Daniel and State House Representative Hugh Blackwell — will host a town hall in Morganton, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. to discuss mental health in North Carolina. NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: New noise ordinance isn’t protecting residents
The city says it is happy with the noise being enforced based upon loudness being over 72 dBA [A-weighted decibels] daytime and 67 dBA nighttime (62 dBA in the wee hours). Many of us disagree. We as residents in the city are constantly bombarded by noise, and we need an ordinance that lets us enjoy our residences without this excessive noise intrusion.
Mountain Xpress
Next formal City Council meeting – Jan. 24
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up...
Mountain Xpress
Agenda for Jan. 17 Buncombe County Board of Commissioners
The agenda for the Board of Commissioners’ January 17, 2023 meeting has been posted online. Commission meetings are held at 200 College Street, Room 326 in downtown Asheville beginning at 5:00 p.m. Public comment is taken at the beginning of the meeting. ***The meeting will broadcast via Facebook Live...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County asks residents to weigh in on opioid settlement
Opioid overdoses in Buncombe County are on the rise. In 2022 (January-November), the County experienced 279 opioid overdose visits, up nearly 13% from the previous year. Additionally, the County has experienced more than 2,500 911 calls dispatched as overdoses since November 2020. As Buncombe County continues to respond to the opioid epidemic, we know our community can provide critical insight to help guide community resources that can tackle the issue head-on.
Mountain Xpress
County offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Buncombe County administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Please see below for additional information on programs and services. Buncombe County Board of Elections. Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16. Buncombe County Courthouse. Buncombe County courts observe the...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville has boards and commissions vacancies
The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? If yes, take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees the City has to offer.
Mountain Xpress
AVL announces record year of passenger growth and economic impact
Important numbers are in, and 2022 was a record year of passenger utilization for the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL). 1,838,793 passengers flew to or from AVL in 2022, a 29% increase over 2021, and the highest number of passengers ever served in one year. Also just released, the North Carolina...
