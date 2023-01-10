ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
 5 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.

Police said when each man arrived at an agreed upon location, detectives took him into custody. The ages of the men ranged from 26 to 52. Combined, they face 49 felony charges.

The men arrested were:

  • Danial Siridavong, 33, of Woodbridge
  • Edil Yovani Galvin-Dubon, 35, of Fairfax
  • Moh Shakib Stanikzai, 30, of Alexandria
  • Gilberto Antonio Jarquin-Medina, 26, of Alexandria
  • Zim Mohammad, 23, of Springfield
  • Ozgur Ozcelik, 35, of Alexandria

The Fairfax County Police Department added that during the operation, detectives received communication from David M. Thompson, 52, of Harrisonburg, who was attempting to solicit sex from police officers who were posing as children. Detectives identified Thompson’s home and coordinated with Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Thompson was arrested on Friday (Jan. 6, 023) and charged. VSP took him into custody and took him to the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center.

