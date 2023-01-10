Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
fox44news.com
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
fox44news.com
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
fox44news.com
Suspect in shootings of Bryan Police Officer and Bryan Co. Deputy released from hospital
Bryan (FOX 44) — The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and leading several chases is out of the hospital and in the Brazos County Jail. 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing fourteen different charges and is being held in jail on $3,350,000 in bonds. On December...
fox44news.com
Police arrest man after three-county chase
HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
fox44news.com
Semi hits road work convoy, one killed
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
fox44news.com
City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
Teen wanted for 'deadly' College Station home invasion now in custody
A 17-year-old man wanted in connection with a College Station murder is now in custody. Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to district win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets came out swinging in a 63-47 rout of the Hornets on Friday night. Connally returns home to take on La Vega on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m. Gatesville stays home to face Salado on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m.
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
fox44news.com
Local horse deaths linked to contaminated feed
On Dec. 16 of last year, ‘Manzanola Feeds’ recalled certain lots of ‘Top of the Rockies’ alfalfa cubes due to contamination. Clostridium botulinum is the deadly organism found in certain bags of the Manzanola horse feed. Those contaminated bags landed in the hands of local horse owner Kristen Torinese who lost three horses shortly after feeding them the alfalfa cubes. She says hundreds if not thousands of other horses could be in danger.
fox44news.com
No. 8 Lorena comes back to down Trojanettes
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards fell behind early but stormed back to take down Troy, 49-38 on Friday night. Lorena hits the road to face Lexington on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15 p.m. The Trojanettes travel to take on Rogers next on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15...
fox44news.com
Martin Luther King events in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
fox44news.com
Future Plans for Cafe Homestead Underway
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve. Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but...
