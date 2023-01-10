ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

fox44news.com

Fallen DPS Trooper honored with highway dedication

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A fallen Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper has his memory honored with a highway dedication. The Texas DPS held the ceremony for a portion of Interstate 35 on Thursday – for Trooper Richard Cottle. Cottle’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement, and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Police arrest man after three-county chase

HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
HILL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Semi hits road work convoy, one killed

Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
ROBINSON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to district win over Gatesville

GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets came out swinging in a 63-47 rout of the Hornets on Friday night. Connally returns home to take on La Vega on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m. Gatesville stays home to face Salado on Tuesday, January 17th at 8:00 p.m.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Local horse deaths linked to contaminated feed

On Dec. 16 of last year, ‘Manzanola Feeds’ recalled certain lots of ‘Top of the Rockies’ alfalfa cubes due to contamination. Clostridium botulinum is the deadly organism found in certain bags of the Manzanola horse feed. Those contaminated bags landed in the hands of local horse owner Kristen Torinese who lost three horses shortly after feeding them the alfalfa cubes. She says hundreds if not thousands of other horses could be in danger.
GROESBECK, TX
fox44news.com

No. 8 Lorena comes back to down Trojanettes

TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards fell behind early but stormed back to take down Troy, 49-38 on Friday night. Lorena hits the road to face Lexington on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15 p.m. The Trojanettes travel to take on Rogers next on Tuesday, January 17th at 6:15...
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

Martin Luther King events in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Future Plans for Cafe Homestead Underway

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Just two days before Christmas last year, a devastating fire took the Homestead Heritage Cafe but that hasn’t stopped the community’s coming together to serve. Members of the Homestead Heritage community faced a great loss when their Cafe caught on fire, but...
WACO, TX

