ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Madison County man convicted of Easter murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman found dead in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Craig Moore named head football coach at Hocking College

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking College announced Friday that Craig Moore has been selected as the Hawks' new head football coach. Moore has served in various capacities since 2015 when he began volunteering with the college. In 2016, he began his career at the college serving as assistant athletic director, director of compliance, and assistant Head Football Coach. He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach during the Hawks' inaugural season.
NELSONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy