4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
Women's Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 Wisconsin
Women's Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OT
Men's Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 Michigan
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
Coleman family attorney hopes lawsuit will pave the way to safer Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in the Short North has filed a lawsuit that goes far beyond the crime. Gregory Coleman Jr. was sucker punched and repeatedly hit and kicked outside of Julep, a bar in the Short North on Labor Day. He later died from his injuries. There is video of the attack showing Coleman being beaten.
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
Displaced Latitude Five25 residents wait for answers about their future living situations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Roughly three weeks after being forced to evacuate from their apartments at Latitude Five25 on Christmas Day, families are without a place to call home. Right now, they're in temporary housing funded by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. For some families, that's the Red...
John J. Warner named CEO of Wexner Medical Center, executive vice president of OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University announced on Friday that Dr. John J. Warner is set to serve as the CEO of the Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at the university. "This is an exciting time to be joining such an esteemed and respected academic...
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Columbus Weather: Dreary, windy, and wet Friday night, but clearing up for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dreary, windy, and wet tonight, but clearing during the weekend. Enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday because we are wet again next week!. FRIDAY NIGHT: scattered snow showers ending, windy, cold, low 23, wind chills in the lower teens. SATURDAY: clearing and cold, not as...
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
Woman found dead in Marion
MARION, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was found dead in a house in Marion. Police were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street on a report of a deceased person Thursday morning around 11:04 a.m. Upon arrival, the body of a woman identified as 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson was found.
Craig Moore named head football coach at Hocking College
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking College announced Friday that Craig Moore has been selected as the Hawks' new head football coach. Moore has served in various capacities since 2015 when he began volunteering with the college. In 2016, he began his career at the college serving as assistant athletic director, director of compliance, and assistant Head Football Coach. He was also the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach during the Hawks' inaugural season.
