Longboat Observer
Longboat police department enters review process for accreditation
The Longboat Key Police Department is now officially under review for at least the next year. The department has been preparing for such a review with the state for the past six months as leaders update policies and ensure they are in compliance with all state statutes. Jan. 4 was...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations
Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
Longboat Observer
Grand Prix of Sarasota crowns champ at TerraNova
Kristen VanderVeen and Jasmijn race through the course at the TerraNova Equestrian Center during the $50,000 Grand Prix of Sarasota. Although that pair didn't make the final four, VanderVeen won the event aboard Jireh. Kristen VanderVeen takes a victory lap aboard Jireh following the $50,000 Grand Prix of Sarasota. Kristen...
Longboat Observer
20th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival January 28 - 29
Join Howard Alan Events for the 20th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival!. When: Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th from 10AM - 5PM. St. Armand’s Circle will once again come alive with gallery-style booths filled with every medium of fine art during the 19th Annual St. Armand’s Circle Art Festival. The popular free, outdoor event takes place along South Boulevard of Presidents and inside St. Armand’s Circle. National and local artists are set to display their fine works in a prestigious show encompassing life-sized sculpture, fine jewelry, striking works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.
Longboat Observer
Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February
Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Longboat Observer
Arcadia man dies in east Manatee crash on CR 675
An 81-year-old Arcadia man died Thursday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash at County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East in eastern Manatee County. A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 45-year-old Bradenton man, driving a van northbound, crossed the center divider into the path of of the van the Arcadia man was driving southbound. The accident occurred at 2:04 p.m.
Longboat Observer
Longboat still waiting on New Pass groin permits
The New Pass groin tightening project, originally supposed to begin this month, will likely have to wait until after the 2023 sea turtle nesting season has wrapped up next fall, town officials said. The town expected to receive permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late 2022 to...
