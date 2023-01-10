Join Howard Alan Events for the 20th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival!. When: Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th from 10AM - 5PM. St. Armand’s Circle will once again come alive with gallery-style booths filled with every medium of fine art during the 19th Annual St. Armand’s Circle Art Festival. The popular free, outdoor event takes place along South Boulevard of Presidents and inside St. Armand’s Circle. National and local artists are set to display their fine works in a prestigious show encompassing life-sized sculpture, fine jewelry, striking works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. Whether your passions run to sparkling jewels and one of a kind paintings; exquisitely crafted glasswork or an art deco sculpture, you are sure to find it during the free, two-day event.

