Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants

MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

25th annual MLK Unity Breakfast kicks off in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. day is just around the corner on Monday, but some places are already beginning to celebrate Dr. King this weekend. Saturday morning in Warner Robins, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was held at the First Baptist Church located at 210 Garmon Street.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade

DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown. The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m. Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from...
DUBLIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA
13WMAZ

Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
MACON, GA

