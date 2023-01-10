Read full article on original website
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
'It is an all of us issue': Homeless Encampment effecting visitors experience at Rose Hill
MACON, Ga. — Rose Hill cemetery has many visitors walking through its gates paying respect to the many notable names buried there. Since October, it's had some more permanent guests. A homeless encampment has grown there. Now, some visitors and volunteers say its upsetting their visit to the cemetery.
Cotton Avenue Plaza Park nears completion, bringing pedestrian walking space to downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — A new pedestrian plaza is taking shape in downtown Macon. Once a home to a historic statue at Second Street and Cotton Avenue, the downtown area continues to grow, and more space is needed for pedestrians like Elliot Scurry who visits Z Beans nearly every day for a cup of coffee.
MLK Unity Breakfast held in Warner Robins
Folks in Warner Robins joined together for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity breakfast on Saturday morning.
Rising Egg prices affecting local restaurants
MACON, Ga. — If you've gone to the grocery store, you've seen the rising prices of eggs. That is, if you've been able to find eggs at all. It's a problem effecting consumers, grocery stores, bakeries, and restaurants. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, egg prices have gone...
25th annual MLK Unity Breakfast kicks off in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. day is just around the corner on Monday, but some places are already beginning to celebrate Dr. King this weekend. Saturday morning in Warner Robins, the 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast was held at the First Baptist Church located at 210 Garmon Street.
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
'A noteworthy figure in history': Macon's Tubman Museum remembers pioneering US Marine Frank Johnson
MACON, Ga. — In Macon, you can find the legacy of Frank Johnson still going strong. Johnson's willingness to serve in the community he grew up in can be found at the Tubman Museum and the county recreation center named after him. In 1942, president Frank Roosevelt allowed African...
Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
'Pure and true destruction': Griffin and Spalding County cleaning up after devastating storms
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Friday, many in Griffin and Spalding County got their first look outside after devastating storms ripped through the town. Severe weather pummeled Central Georgia and surrounding areas for hours Thursday. Griffin saw some of the worst of it. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado came through the town.
Dublin hosts 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade
DUBLIN, Ga. — Folks in Dublin gathered on Saturday to watch the city's 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown. The event was sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Martin Luther King Jr. committee, and started at 10 a.m. Over 100 floats participated in the parade, including ones from...
Roy Whitehead starts as long-term interim police chief in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, Roy Whitehead started his position as Warner Robins' new long-term Interim Chief of Police. He holds the second interim position since Chief John Wagner retired in October. After Wagner's retirement, Captain Wayne Fisher filled in for three months as a short-term interim. In a...
'This morning is just the start': Wilcox County residents clean up after severe storm
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Wilcox County was one of Central Georgia’s countieshit hardest by Thursday night's storm. "I was on the front porch looking out and I saw it start hailing," Brandon Mcduffie said. Brandon McDuffie says around 7 p.m. Thursday he noticed the storm was coming right...
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Resolution walk kicks off in Amerson River Park
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday morning at Amerson River Park, several people came out to kick off their New Year's Resolutions. The event was sponsored by Walk With a Doc and Bike Walk Macon, and helped people begin their resolutions 'on the right foot'. People joined together for a...
Overnight curfew issued in Griffin following powerful storms | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians experienced damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The NWS will be out to survey storm damage and investigate reports of possible tornados Friday.
