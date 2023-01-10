Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
KIMA TV
Yakima River Canyon Road back open after closure due to rockslides
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima River Canyon Road is closed between Yakima and Ellensburg due to rockslides. WSDOT says drivers will need to use I-82 to travel between the two. The road is open to local traffic only. WSDOT has no estimated time of reopening.
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
KIMA TV
Four Yakima Valley men help rescue missing snowmobilers
YAKIMA -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a group of men helped them find and rescue several missing and stranded snowmobilers. Deputies say on Tuesday Search and Rescue go the call of two snowmobilers who had gotten stuck and lost in the Darland Mountain area. Four men from the...
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Yakima Emphasis Patrols Stopping Many Impaired Drivers
You may not notice them but Yakima Police say they're seeing a lot of drivers intoxicated behind the wheel. On Tuesday officers arrested 3 different drivers for DUI as they conduct emphasis patrols 24/7 7 days a week in the city. A lot of impaired drivers have been arrested over...
ifiberone.com
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
FOX 11 and 41
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
kpq.com
Rain In NCW Triggering Heightened Avalanche
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon was still closed Friday morning after shutting down for the third time this week Thursday. Wet snow and rain are being blamed for destabilizing snow, which is leading to extended avalanche danger through the stretch of highway. National Weather Service Meteorologist Ken Daniel says the...
KIMA TV
City of Yakima seeking local input on expanding the Yakima Air Terminal
Yakima city leaders want your feedback on whether a regional airport should be built in the area. Recently, the city council members decided to put in a request to have Yakima considered for a major regional airport. Washington state is looking to build a new regional airport in the next...
ifiberone.com
Police investigating after body found in snowbank in Wenatchee on Dec. 30
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee's Police Department continues its investigation into death of an elderly man who was found dead in a snowbank in Wenatchee during the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2022. Police say the body of a 96-year-old man was found near the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Spokane...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department.
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
KIMA TV
3 Memorial staff members sent to ER after an unknown substance smoked inside the hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Three Yakima Valley Memorial staff members were sent to the emergency room last Friday after they were affected by an "unknown substance" being smoked inside the hospital. According to the hospital, a patient smoked an unknown substance in their room on the third floor. As a result,...
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
KIMA TV
'They leave us in the dark,' mobile homeowners share concerns after purchasing their park
A mobile home park community in Selah came together to purchase their park land to save it from being bought out and demolished for redevelopment. Today we hear from people who live at Selah Hills, and they open up about how difficult this transition has been. "Nobody knows anything and...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee airport to say 'goodbye' to Horizon's turboprops and 'hello' to its jets in two weeks
EAST WENATCHEE - An exact date of when Horizon Air/Alaska Airlines will officially make the switch from propeller-powered airplanes to jet aircraft has been ironed out. On Thursday, Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers confirmed that Horizon's last Bombardier Q400 flight is scheduled to depart Pangborn for the last time on Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m. and the first Embraer-175 jet flight to Pangborn will arrive in the noon hour on Thursday, Jan. 27.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Comments / 0