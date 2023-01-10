Love City Museum in St. Louis? Well, now here's your chance to live in a loft that the founder of City Museum once owned. Bob Cassilly's personal loft located within the City Museum building is on the market, and it's just as unique as City Museum. With curves, unique wall designs, and tunnels for kids (and adults) the loft is just as fun as the museum. To be honest, I had no idea that there were lofts available in the building, but riverfronttimes.com describes City Museum as more than just a museum.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO